SIDEBAR: Stories from the range
“I have shot at the Mountain Archery Fest and there are quite a few longer, challenging shots with objects in the way,” Shawn McCutchen said. “These shoots come with a lot of broken arrows. My favorite shot is where I shot at a little rabbit in a boulder field at 70 yards. I think I broke three arrows trying to hit that little rabbit and I finally got it. I had only been shooting for about a month. I thought it was a great way to pick up where I left off. Since then, I have been shooting almost daily.”
“My first year at Total Archery Challenge, we went to Terry Peak in South Dakota and it poured the entire time we went and we brought our two-year-old, and Laura [Buendgen] carried her on her back the whole way and she was a trooper,” Jack Buedgen said. “We shot the Loophole and Yeti courses that year. Those are the two easier courses. The Loophole course has normal distances but they put stuff in the way. The Yeti course steps it up and the two harder courses are the Prime and Sitka course. When I went the next year, I did all four courses to get the whole experience. You really see that there is a big difference in the technicality and difficulty going from the easier to the Prime or Sitka course. On the Prime course, there was a deer. They had that sucker at 96 yards and all you could see was his head. It was a literal poke and a hope and I only lost two arrows that year and that was pretty good but I sailed it right by his back. Some people bring six arrows and they do just fine but some people bring 12 arrows and come back with two. This kid brought seven expensive arrows with him. We were literally watching this guy widdle down his quiver one target at a time. It was painful to watch. You could just feel the mood of the person. The look on his face showed his downfall in confidence. We were around halfway through and it was a 50-60 yard antelope target up the hill. You had to really study the target to see if there was stuff in the way because there could be potential hazards. There was this little twig straight up the backside of the leg, bisecting the 10-ring. I lean over to Tyler and I am like, ‘This is a really easy shot. It is a 50-60 yard antelope target. There is just one little hazard. There is just this little twig that goes right up the back leg and goes in front of the 10 ring.’ We were both looking and this kid winds up and whack. He completely smacks that twig and his last arrow broke into three pieces. The twig tumbled in mid-air. I lean back over and say, ‘Nevermind.’”
SHERIDAN — Shooting up to 120 yards with a bow can be a daunting task; however, archers Shawn McCutchen and Jack Buendgen accept the challenge, bringing the high stakes to the Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association with the Sheridan Archery Canyon Shoot on June 17, planning to continue the event annually.
“This shoot came about through frustration,” Buendgen said. “Your typical, local 3D shoot has the vast majority of targets at 30 yards, maybe one out at 60 at an elk or moose target. For the longest time, that was the norm. Back in the day, there were no rangefinders and we shot large aluminum arrows with inefficient bows. Now, today’s modern archers are getting a lot more accuracy out of their equipment with super consistent arrows and efficient, accurate bows.”
The concept of shooting longer distances came from national archery phenomenon Sean DeGray, coming up with what is now known as the Total Archery Challenge. DeGray brought the idea to the Archery Shooters Association, receiving little support for the new shooting style. As a result, DeGray decided to take the concept and try it himself.
“Total Archery Challenge is a lifestyle shoot,” Buendgen said. “It is the first of its time where there is no competition involved. There are four courses of varying difficulty and, for a lot of people, that appeals to them because there are guys out there who just want to shoot their bows with their buddies and do not want that competition aspect yet they still want to be challenged by it.”
Buendgen has found it difficult to obtain a ticket for Total Archery Challenge with the rise in popularity. To participate, archers must sign up for a shooting time online.
“They give you a long list of times and courses you can sign up for but if there are no more nock times, you are out of luck,” Buendgen said. “Going beyond that, I think that more clubs are going to start doing these and that is why I wanted to do this. We have the space, targets and desire to do it.”
In conjunction with Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association Director of Archery Eric Bretthauer, McCutchen and Buendgen, along with a team of around five other archers, started the process to host the extreme-style event. McCutchen said the shoot took a few months to plan, including reaching out to businesses to gather prizes for various raffles.
The team also made sure to plan the event around the other archery shoots in the area.
“We wanted people to get prepared for the larger shoots,” Buendgen said. “There is nothing worse than thinking that you are dialed in and ready to go then getting there and realizing that your sight tape does not work at all.”
When planning out the course, the group walked the entire property of the Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association archery range, readjusting the targets over and over again to get the perfect challenge for each of the 28 shooting stations. Total Archery Challenge often places targets in difficult locations where the vitals will be covered up with obstacles like rocks or trees, and Buendgen aims to recreate that experience locally.
“Mentally, you have to understand where your arrow will go,” he said. “You have to have a knowledge of the targets and a poke and a hope.”
Buendgen made sure to replicate the Total Archery Challenge experience, placing targets in a variety of obstacles from trees to rocks. Buendgen also incorporated uphill and downhill shots.
“It is about pushing yourself out of your comfort zone,” McCutchen said. “Any time you are pushing yourself outside your comfort zone, you grow and get better. For me, it is all about getting better and becoming a better hunter.”
Participants can shoot as many arrows as they wish at the targets. The set distances targets and the stakes placed also can be very fluid. Archers can walk up as close as they wish, as archers are not competing for titles.
Along with the shots out on the walking course, Buendgen also set up a variety of novelty shots.
“Novelty shots are a chance for the club to raise money and it is a chance for competitors to win some really cool prizes,” McCutchen said. “There are going to be different shots ranging from 40 to 110 yards and if you hit the 10 ring inside one of those shots, you get a raffle ticket and that gives you a chance to win one of our prizes.”
The shoot started at 8 a.m. and went until 3 p.m. when raffles were drawn.
“We hope to continue to improve the event,” Buendgen said. “The really cool thing is with how the land is laid out, we can have a completely different course year in and year out. People are not just going to see the same shots with different targets. They never know what they are going to get.”
Buendgen encourages all archers to come down to the event every year to prepare for bowhunting season.
“The biggest thing is having fun, but you learn your weaknesses very fast,” he said. “You learn what needs to be adjusted before hunting season.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.