SIDEBAR: Stories from the range

  • “I have shot at the Mountain Archery Fest and there are quite a few longer, challenging shots with objects in the way,” Shawn McCutchen said. “These shoots come with a lot of broken arrows. My favorite shot is where I shot at a little rabbit in a boulder field at 70 yards. I think I broke three arrows trying to hit that little rabbit and I finally got it. I had only been shooting for about a month. I thought it was a great way to pick up where I left off. Since then, I have been shooting almost daily.”

  • “My first year at Total Archery Challenge, we went to Terry Peak in South Dakota and it poured the entire time we went and we brought our two-year-old, and Laura [Buendgen] carried her on her back the whole way and she was a trooper,” Jack Buedgen said. “We shot the Loophole and Yeti courses that year. Those are the two easier courses. The Loophole course has normal distances but they put stuff in the way. The Yeti course steps it up and the two harder courses are the Prime and Sitka course. When I went the next year, I did all four courses to get the whole experience. You really see that there is a big difference in the technicality and difficulty going from the easier to the Prime or Sitka course. On the Prime course, there was a deer. They had that sucker at 96 yards and all you could see was his head. It was a literal poke and a hope and I only lost two arrows that year and that was pretty good but I sailed it right by his back. Some people bring six arrows and they do just fine but some people bring 12 arrows and come back with two. This kid brought seven expensive arrows with him. We were literally watching this guy widdle down his quiver one target at a time. It was painful to watch. You could just feel the mood of the person. The look on his face showed his downfall in confidence. We were around halfway through and it was a 50-60 yard antelope target up the hill. You had to really study the target to see if there was stuff in the way because there could be potential hazards. There was this little twig straight up the backside of the leg, bisecting the 10-ring. I lean over to Tyler and I am like, ‘This is a really easy shot. It is a 50-60 yard antelope target. There is just one little hazard. There is just this little twig that goes right up the back leg and goes in front of the 10 ring.’ We were both looking and this kid winds up and whack. He completely smacks that twig and his last arrow broke into three pieces. The twig tumbled in mid-air. I lean back over and say, ‘Nevermind.’”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

