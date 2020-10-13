SHERIDAN — The FAB Woman of the Year will be recognized at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday.
Each spring, The Sheridan Press hosts the FAB Women's Conference at Sheridan College and honors women from around the community, nominated by friends, family and coworkers for the FAB Woman of the Year award.
Due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event for this year was canceled.
Nominees are evaluated by the FAB planning committee based on leadership, volunteer work and overall efforts to improve the Sheridan County community. Past nominees have included teachers, mentors, administrators, volunteers and caregivers. Requirements for the award are intentionally left broad, because committee members noted women contribute to the community in a variety of ways.
The 2020 nominees are Jill Bates, Kathy Bede, Jen Crouse, Mary Beth Evers, Bonnie Gregory, Elaine Olafson Henry, Tina Krueger, Stella Montano, Elizabeth Moore, Rhonda Weber and Alison Wigglesworth. Each nominee will be recognized at the luncheon.
In addition to the recognition of these 11 women, WWC Engineering President and CEO Brady Lewis will be recognized at the luncheon along with his team as Wyoming Small Business Persons of the Year by the Small Business Administration, Wyoming Business Council and Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network.
To sign up for the event, see the Chamber's website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org to purchase a $17 lunch ticket.