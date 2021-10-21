SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners is currently taking applications for an open position on the Sheridan County Fair Board.
The purpose of the Sheridan County Fair Board is to economically develop, maintain and manage the fairground facilities for the benefit of the public that are safe, convenient and provide diverse educational and recreational opportunities in an attractive environment. Further, it is the mission and responsibility of the board to produce and manage an annual county fair for the benefit and enjoyment of the citizens and to promote the achievements of young people engaged in 4-H and FFA activities.
This appointment will run through Jan. 1, 2024.
Applications and cover letters will be accepted through Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.
Interested individuals may apply for the open seat by filling out the application at sheridancounty.com/download/board-application.
Applications and letters can be emailed to humanresources@sheridancounty.com or mailed to Board of County Commissioners, 224 S Main St., Suite B1, Sheridan, WY 82801.