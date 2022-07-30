5-18-22 historicpreservation3.jpg
Buy Now

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds Historic District is one of four historic districts in Sheridan County recognized by the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office. A new historic preservation plan approved by the Sheridan County Commission Tuesday will be used to guide future historic preservation projects in the county.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fairgrounds has undergone a few much-needed updates this summer, all in keeping with the facility’s status as a place rich in local history.

New doors on the Exhibit Halls are the result of a long-term project paid for by the Gold Buckle Club and installed by Parker Glass, Jenn Huffman, chair of the Sheridan County Fair Association Board said. 

Recommended for you