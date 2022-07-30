SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fairgrounds has undergone a few much-needed updates this summer, all in keeping with the facility’s status as a place rich in local history.
New doors on the Exhibit Halls are the result of a long-term project paid for by the Gold Buckle Club and installed by Parker Glass, Jenn Huffman, chair of the Sheridan County Fair Association Board said.
“We’re very excited to have new doors on the Exhibit Hall. It’s an older building, and it is on the Historic Registry, but it is nice to see that we can do updates,” Huffman said.
The old doors were very heavy and had problems with the locking mechanisms, the framing and sealing.
“We do a lot more events up there than we did in the past, and we needed to have something a little sturdier that would last longer,” Huffman said.
Because the Exhibit Hall, which was built in 1923, is listed on the National Historic Registry, Huffman said the board researched what updates could be made. While the actual structure of the building can’t be altered, upgrades for maintenance are allowed.
“We wanted it to blend in with the facade of the building,” Huffman said. “The doors look really nice, and blend in really well.”
According to the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office, the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Historic District is part of the 40-acre fairground tract that includes the brick Exhibit Hall, three sandstone buildings constructed around 1939 under the Works Progress Administration, a 1930s frame barn and the 1950 frame horse stalls.
The Sheridan Community Land Trust recently shared the first agricultural fair was held in 1885 at the George Forsyth ranch located at Big Horn City, now the unincorporated community of Big Horn. The fair lasted three days and featured horse racing on a half-mile track as its main attraction. In 1894, the Sheridan County Agricultural Association advertised its 11th annual fair in the Sheridan Post. It boasted $2,500 in “premiums and purses.” Admission was 50 cents for adults and 25 cents for children 14 and younger.
The annual fair proved so popular a dedicated fairgrounds was built by the late 1880s, then moved in 1906 to the current location along Fifth Street.
The Sheridan WYO Rodeo began in 1931 and it, along with the county fair, became two of the most anticipated annual events for county residents, according to SHPO.
“The Sheridan County Fairgrounds Historic District serves as a vital link to the county’s agricultural and western roots. Three of the buildings were constructed by the WPA. The iconic pavilion is an excellent example of the stone work that was associated with WPA and New Deal construction,” the original 2011 registration form for the National Register of Historic Places reads.
“We do have a lot of rich, deep history here, and we want to do whatever we can to maintain it,” Huffman said. “We want to make sure that what we do fits in with what we have already.”
The Fair Association also completed $40,000 worth of dirt work before WYO Rodeo this year, Huffman said. Arena dirt generally lasts about 10 years before it breaks down into particles so small organizers worry about slippage and drainage.
“A few of us noticed last year during rodeo that the barrel racers were having a heck of a time with the north end,” Huffman said.
Crews removed the existing dirt and, with the help of Mullinax, Sheridan Road and Bridge, and EMIT crews, added new dirt, much of which was donated by Mullinax.
“Any of the upgrades we do are a huge collaboration of many departments within Sheridan County, and businesses around town. We are very lucky and blessed in Sheridan to have such great support from the community,” Huffman said.
The new dirt got rave reviews during WYO Rodeo, and while horse events for the Sheridan County Fair will begin Friday at the AgriPark because of scheduling conflicts, county rodeo comes right after the fair. Competitors will utilize the arena, and after that, the fairgrounds will host the Sugar Bar Sale in September.
County fair is growing tremendously, Huffman said, meaning other older facilities on site may need to be updated in the coming years.
“It’s a fantastic program, and more people are becoming involved. We’re kicking around looking at building additional buildings for stabling animals during fair,” Huffman said.
The board has an improvement committee tasked with finding grant funding to donations for upgrading the facilities.
“We’ve outgrown our hog pens. Pigs are bigger than they used to be, which means we need more pens, because we are over 100 head of hogs that come through for fair,” Huffman said. “We have sheep and goats that come through as well, so we’re expanding. We’re also looking at options to increase that stabling for our exhibitors for fair.
“It is a good problem to have,” Huffman said.