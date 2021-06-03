SHERIDAN — A new corporation will join the Sheridan County Airport Business Park, scheduled to complete a facility by 2025, adding an estimated 260 workers to Sheridan's workforce.
Falcon Car Corporation, a DynamiX Energy Corporation, is a factory focused on producing vehicles. The business holds a license to produce 2,999 vehicles for each model year 2023 and 2024. The vehicles Falcon produces include Falcon 9X full-size pickup trucks and Falcon 3B buses.
Business leaders chose the Sheridan County Airport Business Park based on its proximity to Interstate 90, rail services and aviation access with direct access to Denver International Airport, "which is essential for business travel," according to a press release from the company.
Falcon secured land, initial capacity building and permits to produce electric vehicles in the state of Wyoming, with additional production capacity increasing to 30,000 units by 2026, according to a press release.