SHERIDAN — Falcon Motors lease at Sheridan County Airport business park is in danger if it doesn’t complete construction of several buildings by May 1. Falcon parent company DynamiX Energy has four months to begin construction and two years to complete the project.
Falcon Motors Principal Managing Director Stefan Amraly requested an extension of three years to contracted lease terms at the Sheridan County Airport business park. The extension requested would require construction completion by February 2026 on each lot Falcon Motors and its parent company, DynamiX Energy, have leased.
Falcon Motors leased five lots at the business park totaling 4.94 acres in 2021. The company has paid $15,000 per year through the first five years.
DynamiX Energy leased two lots at the business park totaling 1.51 acres in 2021 for $5,000 per year through the first five years.
“From risk/reward perspective, the way I look at it for the county, I see zero risk in my perspective and all gain, because it prevents a lot of changes,” Amraly said.
The original lease agreements were signed February 2021; the agreement was also amended in April and June 2021. The amendments added a total of three lots to the Falcon Motors lease, the company had eight lots in total. The leases required the companies complete construction by Feb. 16, 2022 at the airport business park. The companies received a one-year extension for that deadline last year.
Commission voted to extend Falcon Motors’ lease default date by 30 days Feb. 28; the default date was moved to April 1, at which point the county would send a letter giving notice the company had defaulted on its lease.
Deputy County Attorney Clint Beaver told The Press Falcon Motors would have a 30-day cure period after defaulting on its lease. The cure period grants an opportunity to meet contracted terms; the company would need to complete construction to do so. At the end of the cure period, May 1, the lease would then be terminated.
After termination, the airport and county are able to lease the lots to other companies.
Amraly said he viewed the default extension as breathing room when it was granted.
Commissioners Allen Thompson and Lonnie Wright shared concerns about Falcon Motors preventing other businesses from moving into the business park.
“By my count, this ties up 10 lots in the business park, and that stifles options for other possible business growth,” Thompson said.
Amraly’s extension request was broken into two votes because Falcon Motors and DynamiX Energy hold separate lease agreements.
By a vote of 0-4, commissioners voted not to extend the lease agreement on the lots Falcon Motors has leased; Commissioner Tom Ringley was absent. The county will send a notice of lease default to the company because it has not completed construction on its leased land.
By a vote of 3-1, commissioners voted to extend the lease agreement on the lots DynamiX Energy has leased. Commissioners adopted an amendment requiring commencement of construction within four months and completion within two years. Beaver told The Press he hadn’t yet drafted the agreement so deadlines are not finalized.