SHERIDAN — Falcon Motors lease at Sheridan County Airport business park is in danger if it doesn’t complete construction of several buildings by May 1. Falcon parent company DynamiX Energy has four months to begin construction and two years to complete the project.

Falcon Motors Principal Managing Director Stefan Amraly requested an extension of three years to contracted lease terms at the Sheridan County Airport business park. The extension requested would require construction completion by February 2026 on each lot Falcon Motors and its parent company, DynamiX Energy, have leased.

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

