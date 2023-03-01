Falcon 03.01 1.jpg
Chair Christi Haswell and the Sheridan Board of County Commissioners met Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The board voted to delay sending a default notice letter to Falcon Motors.

 Joseph Beaudet | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — After two years of inaction, the Sheridan Board of County Commissioners extended Falcon Motors’ lease default date by 30 days.

The county was set to send a letter to the electric vehicle company Wednesday giving notice it had defaulted on a lease signed at the Sheridan County Airport business park. The board, though, voted to delay sending the letter by 30 days.

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

