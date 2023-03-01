SHERIDAN — After two years of inaction, the Sheridan Board of County Commissioners extended Falcon Motors’ lease default date by 30 days.
The county was set to send a letter to the electric vehicle company Wednesday giving notice it had defaulted on a lease signed at the Sheridan County Airport business park. The board, though, voted to delay sending the letter by 30 days.
Falcon Motors and its Connecticut-based parent company, DynamiX Energy, signed 40-year leases at the business park in 2021. As reported by The Press at the time, proximity to various modes of transport made Sheridan appealing to the company.
Falcon Motors was set to produce full-size pickup trucks and buses, but Principal Managing Director Stefan Amraly said the company decided to only build vehicles similar to a side-by-side in Sheridan. Amraly said he still expects development and engineering for the bigger vehicles to occur here.
Falcon Motors updated its website between Monday and Tuesday morning to include information under its ‘Charging America’ page. The page now includes photos of the company’s EV chargers and slideshows laying out the benefits of EV chargers at various companies.
Amraly attended the board’s staff meeting Monday morning to request the 30-day extension and viewed it as breathing room before submitting a formal application to receive a longer extension to the lease.
“We’ll just buy ourselves to the end of the month of March before we’re officially in default,” Amraly said.
Sheridan County Airport Manager Robert Gill said he met with Amraly in the middle of February, during which they discussed the extension.
“During our conversation, I did remind him that he had received an extension on his lease from (former airport manager) John Stopka to pursue completion of construction on his project,” Gill said. “Per his lease, he was given one year to diligently pursue construction and complete (it).”
Commissioner Allen Thompson asked Amraly Monday if the company had signed a contract with any construction companies to begin work at the business park. Thompson said there wasn’t really an answer provided.
Thompson was the lone ‘no’ vote Tuesday.
“(Falcon) has had that lease for 24 months and there’s been no visible indication on any of the lots that there’s been any substantial progress (toward) completing construction,” Thompson told The Sheridan Press
The board approved the 30-day extension by a vote of 3-1 — Commissioner Lonnie Wright was absent — and is expected to make a final decision on whether to extend the company’s lease during its regular meeting March 21.