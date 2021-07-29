SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District is currently accepting requests for assistance with water quality improvement projects. The current application deadline for fall 2021 is Aug. 20, 2021.
Funding is currently available for projects that address potential bacteria contributions within the Tongue River, Goose Creek and Prairie Dog Creek waterbodies, including fencing and water development or relocation of corrals/facilities to reduce livestock access to streams and replacement of eligible septic systems to eliminate sewage discharges to waterbodies. In addition, requests for Wyoming Water Development Commission Small Water Project Program funding are also due at this time. Small Water Project Program applications can include well and/or stockwater development and irrigation infrastructure improvements in all areas of Sheridan County.
Since 2001, the SCCD has offered a cost-share assistance program to complement U.S. Department of Agriculture programs. These funds come from a variety of federal and state sources. Through this program, the district has provided more than $4 million in funding on more than 150 projects in Sheridan County.
“For several years, applications were accepted and processed as they came in, subject to meeting eligibility requirements,” said Carrie Rogaczewski, district manager. “However, demand for assistance has started to exceed the amount of funding available for these types of projects. We want to continue to be responsible stewards of grant resources and make sure those funds are being used for high priority projects.“
To help prioritize projects and efficiently allocate grant funds, the SCCD reinstated application deadlines in the spring of 2021 with the intention of a spring and fall sign-ups each year, subject to funding availability.
Applications for livestock improvements — including grazing management, stockwater and fencing — and septic system replacements received prior to Aug. 20, will be prioritized for potential construction in fall/winter 2021. Among other things, the Board will consider the project’s potential to improve water quality and readiness to ensure timely completion. For more information, self-assessment and application forms, see the SCCD website or contact the SCCD at 307-672-5820 extension 3.