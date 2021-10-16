BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum’s second program in its Fall Into Nature series will focus on invasive plants in Wyoming.
Brian A. Mealor, associate professor in the Department of Plant Sciences and the director of University of Wyoming’s Research and Extension Center in Sheridan and the Institute for Managing Annual Grasses Invading Natural Ecosystems, will lead the event.
Mealor will discuss why invasive plants induce such strong impacts, what research shows about their management and how Wyoming is approaching the resource challenge.
The program will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21, followed by a Prix Fixe Dinner.
Seating is limited, and tickets to the event cost $50 per person.
For more information, see thebrintonmuseum.org.