SHERIDAN — Halloween came early again this year with the Sheridan Jaycees second annual Fall Festival, held Saturday in Grinnell Plaza.
At the center of the festival’s festivities was a children’s and pet’s costume contest. Just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, lines of costumed children — and their associated adults — stretched across the plaza, divided into age groups and preparing for the main event.
Some sported classic costumes — including the time-honored garb of various princesses, superheroes and good and bad witches — while others opted for more avant-garde looks. One child in the 0-4 age group, for instance, sported a convincing giraffe costume. Another, in the 5-8 category, appeared as a bright red blow-up balloon animal.
Some families adhered to a single aesthetic, dressing up as sandwich toppings or medical personnel or several generations of Star Wars characters.
As they waited for the contest to begin, the eager families were entertained by representatives from various local organizations, including the 307 Discovery Center, the Sheridan branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Compass Center for Families, Kiwanis Sheridan, and the Advocacy and Resource Center, among others. Agents of these organizations orchestrated games of cornhole and tic-tac-toe while passing out candy and toys to enthusiastic festival-goers.
The goal of the Fall Festival, said Jaycee event coordinator Sheyle Nettles, was to create a child-oriented event to introduce local families to organizations in Sheridan working for and with families.
The Sheridan Jaycees are one chapter of JCI USA, an organization dedicated to empowering young active citizens ages 18 to 40 in communities across the U.S. JCI USA’s goal — and that of their Sheridan chapter — is to “inspire young people to create positive change,” Nettles said. Nettles said she hoped the festival would accomplish this goal by allowing kids to enjoy a fall day and connecting families with services they may need.
In short order, the costume contest began. A duo of costume judges — Gail Symons and Jessica Benedict, ambassadors from the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce — made their way through the lines of children, guessing costumes and their pop culture origins.
Deciding on the day’s top costumes, both judges said, was nearly impossible. Symons looked for commitment to a particular theme, while Benedict judged based on the effort put into the costume. When the judges determined the top three costumes in each age group, Symons and Benedict handed out bags of candy to winners.
Kalea Miller, 10, won the 8-12 age group, stunning judges with her plague doctor costume. For Miller, the contest was both an opportunity to celebrate her costume and to educate other festival-goers. Not many people know about plague doctors, Miller said, or how they spread the plague household to household. As a history-buff, Miller hoped her costume would inform while knocking out the competition.
One of the 8-12 age group’s runners up, Stella Allred, 11, was simply excited to dress up as one of her favorite characters: Coraline from the 2009 animated film of the same name. Although the frightening film originally scared her, Allred was thrilled to enter her Coraline costume — complete with the blue bobbed wig, yellow rain attire and a black cat — in this year’s competition.
After winners had been named in the kid’s costume contest, judges continued on to the day’s final event: the pet costume contest, a competition, Symons said, even more difficult to judge than children’s. Ultimately, the Harbour family — who, along with their three dogs, had come to the family attired in Addams Family costumes — won the day’s coveted pet competition.
By afternoon, Nettles and the Sheridan Jaycees had created a Halloween-themed jamboree, complete with all sorts of games, prizes and plenty of candy, while allowing local organizations to connect with families.
“It’s nice,” said LouAnn Larsen, a volunteer with Compass Center for Families tabling at the festival, “to see our community kids outside.”