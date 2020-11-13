Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High 42F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.