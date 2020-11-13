SHERIDAN — In addition to the Compass Center for Families’ traditional role of strengthening families through supervised visitations, parental classes, court-appointed special advocates and a growing parent-liaison program in the school systems, the organization started providing emergency relief for families with children throughout Sheridan and Johnson counties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the months, staff at the nonprofit have seen the number of homeless families — some of whom have never navigated social services before — slowly increase as the pandemic numbers grow.
“Strong families are the foundation of any strong, vibrant community and healthy economy,” Compass Executive Director Susan Carr said during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce legislative forum Tuesday. “Families living in crisis or living in violence often consume significant and very expensive community resources provided by our cities, our counties and our state.”
Since children converted to online learning in March, Compass staff has worked with 1,086 families who received information and support from the parent-liaison program.
Of those families, 281 worked with a parent liaison on an ongoing basis, and 1,285 referrals were made to families to community and school resources.
“What we saw after COVID was a 300% increase in the number of food insecurity referrals that we made,” Carr said.
Isolation, illness and fear are impacting every family in Sheridan and Johnson counties, Carr said, which eventually impacts the largest issue at hand — homelessness.
Middle class families, maybe for the first time ever, are experiencing food insecurity and trouble keeping up with housing payments, and there are not enough attainable housing options for those families in need. Since June, Compass — through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding funneled through the Community Services Block Grant facilitated by Sheridan County Community Prevention Manager and CSBG Program Coordinator Ann Perkins — provided more than $25,000 in pass-through funding for families in need of clothing, child care, food, transportation and phone card assistance and expenses.
“All of these services are designed to help people remain working or get back into the workforce or find new jobs when COVID has ended their existing job,” Carr said. “Unfortunately we are seeing new families experiencing poverty for the first time in their lives. We are assisting new families trying to navigate city, county and state resources for the first time ever.”
Homelessness is not traditionally visible in Sheridan and remains that way with families couch surfing and living in temporary housing like tents and camper trailers.
“The number of homeless families that I’ve been working with has doubled, more than doubled, since last year, and I’m extremely concerned to see what’s going to happen once the federal foreclosure and eviction moratorium ends on Dec. 31,” Carr said. “We flat out do not have the rentals or attainable housing necessary to protect families through the winter and through a pandemic.”
Perkins said Community Connections, a hub to connect Sheridanites and passers-through with a slew of social services throughout the region, is going through a transition after Community Connections Case Manager Diane Marshall resigned from her position.
“(Susan) said they’re seeing a lot of families that have never had to go down this path before, or ask for help or find resources, and that’s taking a lot of time because they have no idea how to navigate the system,” Perkins said. “It’s their first entrance into the system.”
Anecdotally, YMCA’s Cal Furnish said he and staff are seeing struggling families come through the doors at the YMCA, even with its limited reopening.
Perkins said anyone suffering from homelessness, food insecurity or other issues related to the pandemic should reach out to Compass.
“Susan seems to find money and resources from amazing places and is so willing to help,” Perkins said.
Carr said Sheridan and Johnson counties are following state and national trends, but around 75% of the CARES Act money allocated to CSBG for the area has not come through from Congress yet, and she’s not hopeful the funds will be released in the near future.
Point-in-time homeless counts have not been published by the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness for 2020. Wyoming recorded 548 homeless people following the 2019 point-in-time count data collections, down from 639 in 2018 and 579 in 2010.