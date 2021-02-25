SHERIDAN — On Wednesday, 11-year-old Emerson Kelley went to school as if it were any other day. She joked with friends. She participated in class.
She also, alongside her parents, presented Woodland Park Elementary School with an automated external defibrillator.
The gift, paid for primarily with the help of family and friends, marked one year from when Emerson collapsed while walking into the school. Doctors later diagnosed her with congenital long QT, which according to the Mayo Clinic, is “a heart rhythm condition that can cause fast, chaotic heartbeats” that may trigger fainting spells, seizures or sudden death.
Had it not been for the quick action of school staff, particularly of school nurse Noele Mena, and the availability of an AED in the school office, Emerson may not have had the chance to present her school with an AED this week.
“Many times when I used to think about it, it’d feel like just yesterday,” Emerson said of her experience a year ago. “And now, it feels like it happened five years ago.”
After Emerson’s diagnosis, she underwent surgery to receive an internal defibrillator and pacemaker. She said she only feels different when she bumps the device or if it gets itchy or otherwise uncomfortable, which isn’t often.
“Otherwise, I feel the same,” she said. “It just feels great to be alive.”
Her parents, Lindsay and Shawn Kelley, shared the joy of having their daughter with them by celebrating Wednesday and also acknowledging the passage of time.
“We think about it multiple times a day,” Shawn Kelley said. “The days that go by and you don’t think about it, you almost feel guilty. Walking back into the school today was tough.”
In addition to gifting the school with an AED, the Kelleys took the opportunity Wednesday to thank the staff at the school for what they did a year ago in caring for Emerson.
“We pray that you’ll never have to use these again, but we know if you ever have to, you will be equipped,” Lindsay Kelley said of the AED.
The idea for the gift started with feedback from Mena, who, when asked, told the family a second AED would be extremely beneficial for the school. The one that saved Emerson is located in the school’s first-floor office. But the time it would take to get that device and bring it upstairs if a student or staff member needed it would greatly diminish the chance of survival.
So, the Kelleys set out to raise money to purchase one of the life-saving devices, a cost of about $1,700 with the wall mount.
“Obviously we know the importance of them, we’ve been educated on that,” Shawn Kelley said. “So when they said we need a second one, because budgets only allow for one per school, it made sense.
“Board policy and the red tape they’d have to go through to get a second one — this was the easiest way to get it done,” he added.
His wife said the family plans to start a nonprofit with the mission of putting more AEDs in schools. In addition, they eventually hope to equip school busses with the devices and, if needed, local athletic facilities.
“Our family will not rest with this mission; we will be creating a foundation and we’ll continue fundraising and donating AEDs and also educating on how important this simple, inexpensive device can be in saving a life,” Lindsay Kelley said.
Mena has also worked over the last year to help the school earn designation as a Heart Safe School. The designation, overseen by Project ADAM (Automated Defibrillators in Adam’s Memory) and the Children’s Hospital Colorado, requires things like AEDs being accessible within two to three minutes from anywhere on site and establishment of an emergency response team trained in CPR and AED usage.
Mena said the work to earn the designation is still underway, but she’s eager to help the school meet the requirements because ultimately she knows it could save a life.