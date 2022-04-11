SHERIDAN — A number of local organizations have planned Easter egg hunts and activities for families to celebrate the holiday on Saturday.
The followings is a list of events planned:
• 9 a.m. to noon, Great Easter Egg Eggstravaganza, Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center, 1851 Big Horn Ave., Easter egg hunt for children up to 17 years old, then immediately following an egg hunt for those 18 and older, weather permitting
• 9:30-11:30 a.m., Easter Eggstravaganza, Scott Bicentennial Park, Dayton, children ages 10 and younger invited to bring baskets to the Dayton park to gather candy and toy-filled eggs and get photos with the Easter bunny, event will also include games and crafts
• 10 a.m. to noon, Easter Egg Hunt Eggs-Travaganza, Thorne-Rider Park, attendees asked to enter the park from the north entrance and arrive 10-15 minutes early, event will take place at Sheridan High School if there is inclement weather
• 1:30-4 p.m., Easter egg hunt and block party, hosted by Homeplace Cowboy Church of Sheridan at Thorne-Rider Park, event to include Easter egg hunt, games, prizes, cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones, in case of inclement weather event will take place at 1082 E. Brundage Lane