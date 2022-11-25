SHERIDAN — Fort Phil Kearny Historic Site will host its annual Family Pheasant Hunt on Nov. 26 and 27, 2022. The fort is a Hunter Management Area in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's Access Yes program.
There are no pre-registration or permission slips required these two days and hunters can come and go as they please. Unlike the Bud Love youth hunt, adults are allowed and encouraged to hunt and harvest pheasants alongside youth hunters.
Hunters aged 14 and older are required to have a game bird license and a conservation stamp. Resident youth younger than 14 do not need a game bird license or conservation stamp, but must be accompanied by an adult.
All hunters are required to have a pheasant special management stamp. It is $15.50 and available for purchase at any license selling agent or on the Game and Fish website.
Additionally, hunters must abide by hunter safety requirements outlined in the 2022 Upland Game Bird and Small Game regulation booklet.
Each adult must pay the fort entrance fee of $4 for Wyoming residents and $8 for non-residents. Youth are free. The fee can be paid at the self-help kiosk near the front entrance. Cash and credit cards are accepted. Holders of an annual state parks pass can display the pass in their windshield and are not required to pay the additional day-use fee.
Except on the two family pheasant hunt days, permission slips are required for hunting at the fort. You can get these through the Game and Fish website by logging into your Game and Fish account, clicking the public access tab and then HMA tab.
Nonresident youth and adult hunters are welcome to hunt at the fort, but regulations differ for resident and nonresident hunters. Please refer to the Upland Game Bird and Small Game regulation booklet or contact the Sheridan Regional Office for more details.