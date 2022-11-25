Family pheasant hunt
Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — Fort Phil Kearny Historic Site will host its annual Family Pheasant Hunt on Nov. 26 and 27, 2022. The fort is a Hunter Management Area in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's Access Yes program.

There are no pre-registration or permission slips required these two days and hunters can come and go as they please. Unlike the Bud Love youth hunt, adults are allowed and encouraged to hunt and harvest pheasants alongside youth hunters.

Tags

Recommended for you