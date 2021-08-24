DAYTON — Family of the late Edie Anderson will host an open house releasing Anderson's book that helps children understand cancer diagnoses Friday at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton.
From 6-9 p.m. Friday, all are welcome to celebrate Anderson's accomplishment and remember a dear friend who died of cancer October 2020.
Anderson left behind four children who will benefit from the proceeds of all book purchases.
The Tongue River Valley Community Center is located at 1100 Main St. in Dayton. Light refreshments will be provided.