SHERIDAN — “Building Bridges and Growing Generations” is the theme for a Farm and Ranch Conference, Jan. 21-22, 2022, at The Lodge in Deadwood, South Dakota.
Sessions will take place on succession planning and healthy family relationships, soil health, entrepreneurship and political engagement over the two-day event.
The conference is hosted by the Wyoming Farm Bureau and South Dakota Farm Bureau and Young Farmer and Rancher Committees for farmers and ranchers of all ages. Children are welcome. No membership is required to attend. Whether you farm or ranch, work in agriculture business or have family in agriculture — this conference offers insights for all.
Finding harmony through understanding leads the discussion of Friday’s keynote speaker Elaine Froese. Her session, “Grassroots of Healthy Family Relationships,” is open to all generations. Froese is a go-to expert for farm families who want better communication and conflict resolution to secure a successful farm transition. Her superpower is helping families find harmony through understanding. Her expertise is to discuss the Undiscussabull™ — the bull in the middle of the farm family that no one wants to talk about.
The agenda is full of speakers and presentations to help attendees build bridges of knowledge while growing generations in agriculture. View the full agenda at www.wyfb.org.