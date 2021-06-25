SHERIDAN — Members of Rooted in Wyoming reinstalled farm walls across Smith Alley in Sheridan recently.
Wyoming Farm Walls is a U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop grant-funded project through the Wyoming Business Council and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. There are 11 similar projects across Wyoming.
Sheridan's farm wall project includes five walls designed by Bio-Logic Designs. The goal of the farm wall is to help people see different ways to grow their own food, spark conversation and engage the community, according to a press release from Rooted in Wyoming.
Farm walls are small, vertical, hydroponic growing systems that do not require soil. The walls spent the summer at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School, Sagebrush Elementary School, inside Smith Alley Brew Co. and the Sheridan County YMCA. Because of the relocation, YMCA staff led by Aquatics Director Beth Schneider plan to build their own permanent farm wall in the YMCA pool area.
“There was never a day we didn’t have a person visit the farm wall,” Schneider said, “to see the fish, some of which YMCA members actually brought from home, or to watch the plants grow. There were always members visiting or commenting on the farm wall. We miss seeing it there already.”
Produce from the farm wall will be harvested by volunteers and donated to local food groups in Sheridan, including The Hub on Smith and The Food Group.
To explore volunteer opportunities, see rootedinwyoming.org.