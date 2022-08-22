SHERIDAN — This summer’s downtown Sheridan farmers markets, which take place every Thursday evening until Sept. 15, offer a relatively new initiative to some shoppers: Double Up Food Bucks, a program related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, intended to expand access to fresh fruits and vegetables. 

SNAP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program intended to provide additional income for individuals and families to purchase food, based on their income, assets, employment and other factors. Items eligible for purchase through the program, formerly known as food stamps, include fruits and vegetables; meat, poultry and fish; dairy products; bread and cereals; and nonalcoholic beverages. Alcohol, tobacco, supplements, medicines, hygiene items and some other items are ineligible for purchase with SNAP funds. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you