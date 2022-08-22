SHERIDAN — This summer’s downtown Sheridan farmers markets, which take place every Thursday evening until Sept. 15, offer a relatively new initiative to some shoppers: Double Up Food Bucks, a program related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, intended to expand access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
SNAP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program intended to provide additional income for individuals and families to purchase food, based on their income, assets, employment and other factors. Items eligible for purchase through the program, formerly known as food stamps, include fruits and vegetables; meat, poultry and fish; dairy products; bread and cereals; and nonalcoholic beverages. Alcohol, tobacco, supplements, medicines, hygiene items and some other items are ineligible for purchase with SNAP funds.
These days, most SNAP funds are distributed through electronic benefit transfer, in which government funds are granted to recipients on electronic cards, similar to debit cards.
In Wyoming, SNAP is administered by the Department of Family Services, with applications for the program available online and at DFS offices across the state.
Double Up Food Bucks, meanwhile, is a subsidiary of the SNAP program facilitated by national nonprofit Fair Food Network. Double Up matches SNAP dollars spent on fruits and vegetables at farmers markets, Sheridan Farmers Market Manager Janet Hoxie said.
“That’s the ‘double’ part,” Hoxie said.
One analysis of the Double Up program’s impact in Texas, conducted by the Texas Research-to-Policy Collaboration Project and the University of Texas School of Public Health, found the Double Up program boosted food security and increased consumption of healthier foods for participating families while potentially lowering future rates of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes. The program also allowed farmers to access new customers and hire more staff, the study found.
The Sheridan Farmers Market, currently facilitated by the Downtown Sheridan Association, began accepting SNAP funds in 2020 and started participating in the Double Up program in 2021, Hoxie said, after officials heard other farmers markets getting involved in the program. It was an opportunity to expand access to farmer’s market fruits and vegetables while helping local farmers.
“We really want the folks that are on SNAP to get fresh produce, and it’s always good when we’re supporting our local producers,” Hoxie said.
The process is simple. When SNAP participants visit the market management tent at the Sheridan Farmers Market, Hoxie rings them up for $10 in SNAP funds using their electronic benefits transfer cards. In exchange, she deals out $20 in market bucks — laminated coupons that can be used to purchase items at produce vendors throughout the market — to the participants. The extra $10 required for the Double Up Program, Hoxie said, is provided via sponsorship by The Fiber House and Rocking Chair Farms.
So far, participation in the Sheridan Farmers Market Double Up program has been relatively sparse, but Hoxie said she’s looking forward to involving more people in the program in the future. Some regular Double Up users visit the tent each month, too.
One SNAP Double Up recipient at the Sheridan Farmers Market Thursday said the program offers her access to very high quality produce from local producers.
“It’s a great help,” she said.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.