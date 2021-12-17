SHERIDAN — A fatal semi-truck versus pedestrian accident took place on Interstate 90 early Friday morning.
According to Undersheriff Levi Dominguez, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at 12:22 a.m. Friday morning. The accident was near exit 25 on I-90. Dominguez said Sheridan Police Department officers also responded to the initial call.
There was one subject deceased at the scene, Dominguez said. No information about the decedent was available from SCSO, Wyoming Highway Patrol or the Sheridan County Coroner's Office.
Because I-90 falls in its jurisdiction, WHP will investigate the incident. WHP officials released an initial statement about the incident Friday, stating that the truck was unable to avoid colliding with the pedestrian. Further investigation, WHP said, will determine why the pedestrian was on the road.