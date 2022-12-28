Father Peter J. Powell passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022 at his home in Chicago surrounded by his family. A long-time friend of the museum and an original Board Member since its inception as The Brinton Museum in 2013, his importance to this institution cannot be overstated. As President of the Foundation for the Preservation of American Indian Art and Culture he oversaw the donation of the Gallatin Collection to the museum, which secured the backing of Forrest E. Mars, Jr. thereby enabling the transition from the Bradford Brinton Memorial to the present status. He was also a major donor and benefactor, and as liaison to the museum’s American Indian Advisory Council, he was the guiding force behind the inclusion of our Native People into the interpretation of the museum’s American Indian Collection. He was a well-known scholar, ethnohistorian, author, and Anglo-Catholic priest. Fr. Powell was a scholar at the Newberry Library since the founding (1972) of D’Arcy McNickle Center for American Indian and Indigenous Studies.

Peter J. Powell was born on July 2, 1928, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, to William and Helena (Teague) Powell. A member of the Northern Cheyenne Chiefs Society since 1964, he is the adopted son of the late John Stands in Timber, the distinguished Northern Cheyenne tribal historian, and his wife, Josephine One Bear Stands in Timber. He spent part of every summer since 1955 with the Northern Cheyenne. He was also an adopted member of the Apsáalooke Tribe, the Adopted Son of the late Tom Yellowtail noted Apsáalooke Holy Man and Sundance priest and his wife Susie Yellowtail.

