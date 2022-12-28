Father Peter J. Powell passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022 at his home in Chicago surrounded by his family. A long-time friend of the museum and an original Board Member since its inception as The Brinton Museum in 2013, his importance to this institution cannot be overstated. As President of the Foundation for the Preservation of American Indian Art and Culture he oversaw the donation of the Gallatin Collection to the museum, which secured the backing of Forrest E. Mars, Jr. thereby enabling the transition from the Bradford Brinton Memorial to the present status. He was also a major donor and benefactor, and as liaison to the museum’s American Indian Advisory Council, he was the guiding force behind the inclusion of our Native People into the interpretation of the museum’s American Indian Collection. He was a well-known scholar, ethnohistorian, author, and Anglo-Catholic priest. Fr. Powell was a scholar at the Newberry Library since the founding (1972) of D’Arcy McNickle Center for American Indian and Indigenous Studies.
Peter J. Powell was born on July 2, 1928, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, to William and Helena (Teague) Powell. A member of the Northern Cheyenne Chiefs Society since 1964, he is the adopted son of the late John Stands in Timber, the distinguished Northern Cheyenne tribal historian, and his wife, Josephine One Bear Stands in Timber. He spent part of every summer since 1955 with the Northern Cheyenne. He was also an adopted member of the Apsáalooke Tribe, the Adopted Son of the late Tom Yellowtail noted Apsáalooke Holy Man and Sundance priest and his wife Susie Yellowtail.
Father Powell was ordained to the priesthood in 1953 and devoted his ministry to Indigenous people. Father Powell founded St. Augustine’s Center for American Indians in Chicago in 1961. St. Augustine’s provided casework and supportive services for the city's Native American community. By 2006, when intensive casework and counseling services were discontinued, three generations and more than 6,000 Native American families and individuals had been served.
Father Powell’s latest scholarly work, a study of Northern Cheyenne ledger art, was just completed and will be published posthumously. His most recently published book was In Sun’s Likeness and Power (University of Nebraska Press, 2013). His book People of the Sacred Mountain won both the 1982 National Book Award in History and the Anisfield-World Award in Race Relations. Other works include To Honor the Crow People: Crow Indian Art from the Goelet and Edith Gallatin Collection of American Indian Art (general editor); The Killing of Morning Star's People; and Sweet Medicine: The Continuing Role of the Sacred Arrows, the Sun Dance, and the Sacred Buffalo Hat in Northern Cheyenne History. Both the papers of Father Powell and St. Augustine’s Center for American Indians are at the Newberry Library.
In addition to several honorary doctorates, Father Powell also holds a knighthood bestowed by King Peter of Yugoslavia. His scholarly work has been recognized and supported by numerous prestigious awards, including fellowships from the Rockefeller Foundation, the Guggenheim Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Father Powell was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Lee Raisch. The Brinton Museum community’s deepest condolences go out to Father Powell’s children, Katherine, Christina, Stephen (“Pasha”), and John.
All of us at The Brinton will miss Father Powell’s wise counsel and joyful presence during visits to the museum, as well as his deep commitment to the museum and his genuine care for all of us. The Brinton Museum is planning a Remembrance of Fr. Powell’s life to coincide with the May meeting of its American Indian Advisory Council, date and time will be announced at a later date.