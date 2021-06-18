SHERIDAN — Timothy Brightwings-Pease doesn’t lace up his shoes thinking of trophies or adulation ahead of running the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run 100-miler, which started today at the Scott Bicentennial Park Bus Loop in Dayton.
No, for Brightwings-Pease, it’s much more personal. It’s about family.
More importantly, it’s about inspiring his eight children to be active and live a healthier lifestyle.
“I tried leading by example,” said the 42-year-old member of the Crow Tribe in Montana.
So, despite a potentially severe achilles injury, Brightwings-Pease started running. That led him to try the Bighorn Trail Run 18-mile race. Then, there was the 32-mile run.
If that wasn’t enough, he ran — and finished — the Bighorn Trail Race 100-Mile Endurance Run.
“The purpose was to show my kids the benefits of running and being active,” Brightwings-Pease added. “Running is a medicine to your mind and body. There’s nothing bad about it, except being a little sore.”
It worked. Now, three of his children, as well as his wife Tamara Brightwings-Pease, will be running the Bighorn. Though, like dad, they’ll be starting with the 18-mile race.
“Hopefully, I’ll run into them,” he said. “Maybe I’ll see them at the finish line.”
Oddly enough, Brightwings-Pease wasn’t a runner growing up in Lodge Grass, Montana. He really didn’t run in high school, where he focused his energies more on football.
After moving to the Crow Reservation, however, he was perplexed by the lack of athletic facilities for youth there.
“There’s absolutely nothing there for the kids,” he said, adding he didn’t want his children just sitting, playing video games or on cellphones.
“I told them that growing up in the 80s and 90s was different,” he added. “It was riding bikes or skateboards. These kids don’t have that same experience.”
Now, when he and other family members go to run, even his 4-year-old son shows up with his running shoes and pack. Though, Brightwings-Pease said he only makes it about 200 yards before having to turn back.
“My kids have developed into good athletes,” Brightwings-Pease said. “They see what it takes to compete. I’m glad to see it.”
His efforts also might make him the only member of the Crow Reservation to finish the event.
Becky Lieneman, Bighorn Trail race organizer, said the Brightwings-Pease family might be unique in other ways, though the family and race have similar goals of promoting a healthy lifestyle.
While there are certainly related duos running the event, such as father-son or husband-wife teams, Lieneman said she doesn’t know of any other family groups running the Bighorn.
“We have 1,200 runners (for 2021) but you don’t generally see that,” she said. “You don’t usually see a family running together.”
Though, the Bighorn Trail Run is a family event in other ways.
According to Lieneman, a runner might have family members as part of their support team. Others might volunteer at aid stations.
“It’s really a family event in a lot of ways,” she added. “During a race, they rely on family.”
While one family member might be running, the event becomes a vacation for the group.
“It’s become a destination for a lot of families,” Lieneman said. “Sheridan is such a beautiful place to visit.”