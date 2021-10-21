WORLAND — A father and son from Sheridan County who are facing multiple charges after an altercation with a citizen and a deputy on Sept. 14 were bound over to district court after a preliminary hearing in Fifth Judicial District Circuit Court on the afternoon of Oct. 7.
Cody Veal James Veal (born in 1979) of Story and Niles Veal Wesley Veal (born in 1951) of Sheridan appeared before Judge Ed Luhm Oct. 7 in Worland, each facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges from an incident that began the evening of Sept. 14 and ended in the early morning of Sept. 15.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 14, Washakie County Sheriff Office Sgt. Michael Oberth received a phone call from the Washakie County Dispatch Center, advising that Harding was in need of immediate assistance. The affiant began heading to the deputy’s last known location of Canyon Creek Campground, located in Washakie County. It was testified in court Oct. 7 that Deputy Harding was involved in a shooting incident and his status was unknown.
Sometime later, Deputy Harding was located safe and uninjured, but his patrol vehicle, loaded with multiple high-powered firearms and body armor, was stolen by two suspects, identified by Niles Veal Wesley Veal and his son Cody Veal James Veal.
Deputy Ron Harding, at the start of last week’s hearing, was called to the stand by Deputy County Attorney Tony Barton.
Harding said in his testimony that he had received communication from dispatch for an ongoing call at the Leigh Creek Campground from a host who had made contact with two males who had appeared to be intoxicated. He said the caller had informed the two subjects there was a fee for staying parked at the campgrounds for more than 30 minutes.
They “became irritate” and followed her back to her camper, pounding on the side of it. Harding testified the two males had left the scene by the time he had gotten there. The reporting party had been able to get a picture of the license plate of the men’s vehicle.
Harding stated he went further up into the canyon, up the old highway in search of them. He testified it took an hour or more to find them. According to his affidavit he had stopped to attend to three other calls that were received on the way there. Harding said during the trial that he had seen the truck alongside the road at the campsite. He testified he was waved down by a gentleman and parked his patrol vehicle, a Ford F150. He testified started speaking with the gentleman who wanted to make a report of a “crazy lady” and called his son from inside the camper. Harding testified he was able to detect the odor of alcohol on both men. After checking the license plate on their vehicle and confirming it was the two men from the campsite, Cody Veal James Veal and Niles Veal Wesley Veal, Harding testified he “spoke with them for a few minutes before deciding to make an arrest.”
Harding testified that Cody Veal was resistant and the deputy struggled to place the handcuffs on him. Niles Veal took out his phone and began recording. Harding testified telling Niles Veal that he was able to record him, but needed to stay where he could see him. However, Niles Veal circled the deputy and Cody Veal, yelling at Harding.
The deputy testified that he radioed for help at this point, calling for an additional unit. Harding decided he needed to get Niles Veal under control and turned to arrest him, pulling out his Taser and asking him to stop. The deputy was unable to successfully handcuff Niles Veal, only able to get a cuff on his left wrist. Harding testified that Cody Veal then began to approach the two. Harding had told him to stay back and, when that didn’t work, deployed his Taser on Cody Veal. However, it had no effect.
During all of this, Harding was still trying to control Niles Veal. He testified this entire engagement lasted approximately 15 to 20 minutes.
He testified that Niles Veal then convulsed and went limp, beginning to have a medical emergency. Harding then performed a sternum rub to no avail. The deputy testified Cody Veal crying and yelling at him that he had “killed his dad.” Harding testified that he told Cody Veal he couldn’t help Niles Veal unless if Cody Veal cooperated. Because of this, Harding was able to escort Cody Veal into the prisoner cage of his patrol vehicle.
Harding testified that when he turned to attend to Niles Veal, he found that he was gone. The deputy retreated across the road into the trees, deploying his gun while he looked around for Niles Veal. Harding once again tried contacting dispatch. He came across a camper and knocked on the door, telling the occupants to call 911.
After turning his back to his vehicle, Harding testified he saw the doors to his patrol truck were open and Cody Veal was crawling into the passenger side. Niles Veal had brought a shotgun out of his own vehicle and was looking for Harding, shouting at the deputy to come out.
Harding said he started to shoot at the vehicle as it began moving, making a “three-point turn.” He stated one round hit the gas tank.
Harding testified that, in hind sight, he had not performed the sternum rub correctly. He had shot over two magazines at the truck rapid-fire, trying to engage with the vehicle occupants to “stop the threat at the time.”
The Veals were able to drive past his position and were westbound on U.S. Highway 16 in the stolen deputy’s vehicle.
Brady Patrick, an employed special agent with Division of Criminal Investigation out of Riverton was also called to the stand.
Patrick testified being called into Washakie County that night and was originally told there was only one suspect. Upon coming into contact with the suspect, he turned on the lights in his undercover patrol vehicle.
Patrick testified to approaching Niles Veal, identifying him and the agents he was with as agents of the state.
Niles Veal told Patrick that Dep. Harding “went crazy and started shooting at them.”
Niles Veal and Cody Veal had testified they abandoned the patrol vehicle, and had buried the guns because they “didn’t want to get shot.”
Niles Veal took Patrick to the place they had hidden the guns, which was approximately 75 yards from the patrol vehicle. Niles Veal testified that he told Patrick “he was in fear of his and his sons lives.”
Patrick testified that upon approaching Cody Veal and Niles Veal, they seemed “scared and frantic.” He watched the video Niles Veal took on his phone and testified it was “consistent with what he had been told.”
Both Veals have posted $7,500 cash bond.
Cody Veal was bound over on one charge of escape from official detention and one charge of burglary as well as his misdemeanor charges of littering, breach of peace and two counts of interference with a peace officer.
Niles Veal has been bound over with the same four misdemeanors — littering, breach of peace and two counts of interference. He was also bound over on five felony counts — escape by violence or while armed, accessory before the fact to escape (assisting Cody Veal in escaping official detention), aggravated burglary, one count of theft of a Washakie County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle and one count of theft of a Browning Auto 5 shotgun.