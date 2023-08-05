WYARNO — Sculptor and photographer Thomas Faulkner’s solo exhibition opens Aug. 12 at the grain elevator in Wyarno, 11 miles east of Sheridan on County Road 336.
The show extends 1-6:30 p.m. daily through Aug. 19. An artist talk will take place at Wyarno Bar and Grill Aug. 16 form 7-8 p.m., followed by an artist reception at the gallery Aug. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m.
With more than 35 years at his summer studio in the grain elevator in Wyarno, New York-based artist Thomas Faulkner’s often controversial work provides compelling insights into the multifaceted relationship between the West’s natural beauty, rich resources and complex history. Highway signs, seesaws, neon and porcelain busts illustrate just a sample of the imagination and creativity Faulkner brings to the work.
Faulkner’s art has been reviewed in publications including “Art in America” and “Art News.” As an earlier resident at the Ucross Foundation, he was recently selected for an invitational at the Ucross gallery. “People Who Live…,” his 1984 anti-war piece sponsored by the New York Public Art Fund, was selected by Art Forum as one of the most important installations in the U.S.
In 2003-2004, his 14-piece “Stations of the Cross” toured the country, including installations in Minneapolis, Cleveland, Salt Lake City and at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Sheridan. Faulkner’s work as the Red Cross Officer overseeing the 60 chaplains at the morgue at the site of the 2001 terrorist attack in NYC “Ground Zero” informed his Stations project.
“It is an honor to share my work with the communities and landscape I have come to cherish so that together we might engage in the complexities of shared history and hopes,” Faulkner said.