A 1930s grain elevator still stands in Sheridan County.

 Courtesy photo | Kristin Campbell

WYARNO — Sculptor and photographer Thomas Faulkner’s solo exhibition opens Aug. 12 at the grain elevator in Wyarno, 11 miles east of Sheridan on County Road 336. 

The show extends 1-6:30 p.m. daily through Aug. 19. An artist talk will take place at Wyarno Bar and Grill Aug. 16 form 7-8 p.m., followed by an artist reception at the gallery Aug. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m.

