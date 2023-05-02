SHERIDAN — Wyoming Humanities and Off Square Theatre Company will host authors Cynthia and Sanford Levinson to communities across Wyoming this May.
Both virtually and in-person, the Levinsons will engage the state in a lively discussion about the US Constitution, expanding on themes found in their book, "Fault Lines in the Constitution: The Framers, Their Fights, and the Flaws that Affect Us Today."
The Levinsons’ visit will culminate in a statewide conversation on May 16 at 6:30pm. They will conduct an interactive presentation and the Center for the Arts in Jackson, which will also be live-streamed to four satellite locations in Wyoming, including Casper's Natrona County Library, Gillette's Campbell County Public Library, Sheridan High School and Torrington's Goshen County Library.
During the event, participants will be invited to think critically about the US Constitution and how it applies today. Following the livestream, audiences in Sheridan, Goshen, Campbell, and Natrona counties will engage in a discussion facilitated by a local community member.
Off Square Theatre Company’s involvement is connected to its upcoming production of What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck. In fact, this book was part of the source material during the writing of the play.
“Wyoming Humanities is thrilled to offer this engaging presentation and discussion to locations statewide via livestream,” said Chloe Flagg, director of grants and programs for the organization. “We welcome people in these communities to attend the event near them and participate with fellow citizens on this important and relevant topic, particularly in our current political climate.”