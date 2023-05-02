American Flag stock
Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Humanities and Off Square Theatre Company will host authors Cynthia and Sanford Levinson to communities across Wyoming this May.

Both virtually and in-person, the Levinsons will engage the state in a lively discussion about the US Constitution, expanding on themes found in their book, "Fault Lines in the Constitution: The Framers, Their Fights, and the Flaws that Affect Us Today."

