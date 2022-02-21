SHERIDAN — As the Sheridan County sky lined with dozens of gray clouds filled with snow, Sheridan County Fire Warden Chris Thomas was talking about fire season.
Thomas was the first to acknowledge the irony of the situation. But in an incredibly dry winter, fires are not out of the question — even in February, Thomas said. Combine a controlled burn, stiff winds and dry grass, and you have a recipe for disaster.
“I’m looking at this gray cool day and thinking, ‘I’m going to talk about wildfires?’” Thomas said. “But the truth is things can change real quick, and you still need to be careful when dealing with ashes and controlled burns, even in the middle of winter.”
While there has been no wildfire activity in Sheridan County this month, neighboring Johnson County hasn’t been as lucky, Thomas said. In the space of two days — Feb. 7 and 8 — Johnson County Fire District 1 responded to three grass fires, according to fire district chief Colby Richins. Two of the fires were “controlled burns” that quickly got out of control due to high winds. Another was caused by a downed power line, Richins said.
“It’s definitely out of the ordinary to have grass fires in February,” Richins said. “But this year, we are just super dry, and the grass has no moisture in it.”
According to the National Water and Climate Center, most of the state is between 70 and 89% of the normal annual snow water equivalent as of Feb. 15. Snow water equivalent is a measurement commonly used by hydrologists and water managers to gauge the amount of liquid water contained within the snowpack.
Johnson County was at roughly 81% of normal, according to the climate center, while Sheridan County fared slightly better at 91% of normal. None of the state had reached normal precipitation levels.
With drier-than-average conditions, Sheridan County residents need to be careful when doing controlled burns, Thomas said. Prior to controlled burns, residents should check the weather forecast, and if increased winds are predicted, avoid burning. Those burning should also have fire tools, water and a phone available in case things get out of hand, Thomas said.
Those looking to burn must call and notify Sheridan County Dispatch at 307-672-2413, so fire responders are aware of burning activity ahead of time.
“If it does get out of hand, it can take a while for help to respond,” Thomas said. “So it’s good to give them a heads up that a controlled burn is taking place.”
Residents should not delay calling for help if a burn gets out of hand, as an early response can minimize potential damage, Thomas said.
Thomas said it was too soon to say what impact this drier-than-average winter will have on the summer fire season. But unless the county receives moisture soon, it could be rough, he said.
“A lot of our moisture comes late spring, in March and April, so it’s a little early to say what the summer is going to look like,” Thomas said. “But we’re definitely going into the season with a deficit, that’s for sure.”
Richins agreed.
“If we don’t get moisture, we’re going to be in for a rough summer,” he said.
The dry winter comes in the wake of a drier and longer-than-usual fire season in 2021, Thomas said. Sheridan County commissioners did not rescind the county’s partial fire restrictions until mid-October, and the Crater Ridge Fire in the Bighorn Mountains burned 7,682 acres and wasn’t declared out until Dec. 10.