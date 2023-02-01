SHERIDAN — The next Jentel Presents event will be held Feb. 7 live and via Zoom.
The community outreach program features visual presentations and readings by residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program. The event will be Feb. 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts.
This month’s presenters include: Thea Gregorius from Brooklyn, New York, is an artist working in paper; Glen Cebulash of Dayton, Ohio, is a painter; Kristina Barker of Portland, Oregon, is a photographer; Amanda Millis of Arlington, Massachusetts, has painted in Australia, on Maine islands and in Germany; Syeda (Raad) Rahman of Brooklyn, New York, is a fiction writer who grew up in six countries and five global regions; Cameron Johnson of Los Angeles, California, is a recovering neuroscience researcher and currently works in television writers' rooms in Los Angeles.
The event is free and open to the public. SAGE is located at 21 W. Brundage St. To join via Zoom, use the link bit.ly/3DOcmoT.