2-1-23 PEOPLE jentel presents january 2023web.jpg
Buy Now

Visiting artists will present their work during Jentel Presents Feb. 7 at SAGE Community Arts.

 Courtesy photo | Jentel Foundation

SHERIDAN — The next Jentel Presents event will be held Feb. 7 live and via Zoom. 

The community outreach program features visual presentations and readings by residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program. The event will be Feb. 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts. 

Tags

Recommended for you