SHERIDAN — Academics for All recognizes Evan Feck as this week’s Summit Award winner. This Sheridan native has taken advantage of opportunities in school, activities, sports and family life.
With a 4.0 GPA, Feck’s course load includes English 1010, AP statistics, human anatomy, AP biology, AP Spanish, studio art 4 and principles of nutrition. In talking about his teachers throughout his years as SHS, Feck describes them as, “loving what they do, ready to teach, and really knowing their subjects.”
One of the highlights at SHS for Feck was participating in We the People. Feck nominated teacher Michael Thomas as an outstanding educator.
“I had Mr. Thomas last year for AP Government. He was super great at making class fun, but also having us work hard. He got our We the People team to go to state and win. He cared about us, and wanted us to succeed," Feck said.
Thomas in turn had positive things to say about Feck.
“Since I first saw Evan Feck’s name on my AP course roster, his reputation around our school was impressive to say the least. After talking to many teachers who taught Evan, I knew he was special. I do not say this about very many students, but Evan is one of the most gifted students I have had the opportunity to teach over the past eleven years," Thomas said.
"The first two words that come to mind when I think of Evan are dependable and dedicated. Evan is enthusiastic about learning and is always willing to ask questions and help those around him. He is a team player, extremely responsible, and is always communicating on ways to improve himself and those around him. He is easy to communicate with, always has a smile on his face, and is very respectful. He has a great sense of humor and never ceases to make people laugh. He attracts others with his personality.”
School activities include outdoor club, Spanish club and National Honor Society. Feck’s sports include golf and swimming. He has also served as a videographer for the freshman football team.
SHS assistant swim coach and former supervisor at Kendrick Park pool, Adam Martin, commended Feck for the Summit Award designation.
“That's awesome. Evan is always a joy to have around and he was probably the best manager I ever had at the pool," Martin said. "He is always looking to solve problems and he wants to continue learning in everything he does. Evan is also a great asset on our swim team. At our banquet last year our head coach said 'every team needs an Evan Feck,' meaning that he not only does things right himself but he pushes the people around him to be better and he helps everyone have a good time in doing so. We will miss him a ton when he's gone, but Evan has a very bright future ahead of him."
Parents Jeff and Jodi Feck have instilled a strong work ethic and given undivided support to demonstrate responsibility to self and others. In addition, Feck’s faith is a big inspiration in how he progresses through life.
Feck envisions his future in the field of dentistry. With that in mind, he has had several opportunities to shadow local dentists to get real life exposure. Summer work in an eyecare office provided him with experience in the technical field of a medical office as well as customer service. His other summer work as a pool supervisor taught him how to manage employees and how to communicate with people of all ages and backgrounds.