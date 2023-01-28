01-28-23 Evan Feck summit awardweb.jpg

Sheridan High School senior and Summit Award winner Evan Feck envisions his future in the field of dentistry.

SHERIDAN — Academics for All recognizes Evan Feck as this week’s Summit Award winner. This Sheridan native has taken advantage of opportunities in school, activities, sports and family life.

With a 4.0 GPA, Feck’s course load includes English 1010, AP statistics, human anatomy, AP biology, AP Spanish, studio art 4 and principles of nutrition. In talking about his teachers throughout his years as SHS, Feck describes them as, “loving what they do, ready to teach, and really knowing their subjects.”

