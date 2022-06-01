SHERIDAN — Jeff Feck has been selected as the new operations manager for Morrison-Maierle’s Casper and Sheridan offices.
Feck brings 26 years of experience to the operations manager position. He joined Morrison-Maierle in 2016 as the market group office leader and senior engineer of the Sheridan Development Group. Prior to that he was a principal of Vista West Engineering from 2006 to 2016. Feck graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s in civil engineering. He is a registered professional engineer in Montana and Wyoming.
Feck’s background includes residential subdivision layout and design, site civil design for commercial developments and municipal infrastructure projects. He contributed to projects for Sheridan College, The Brinton Museum and the Cloud Peak Ranch Development, resulting in 813 acres of land annexed to the city of Sheridan and numerous residential and commercial subdivisions.
“We have great people,” Feck said in a press release. “I look forward to working together to better our communities and see what the future will bring.”