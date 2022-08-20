SHERIDAN — A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming earlier this month alleges employment discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act at the Sheridan Albertsons store.
According to court documents, the plaintiff in the suit, Julie Watters, 57, started working at the Sheridan Albertsons store in August 2006 and remained an employee there for more than 15 years, eventually attaining the role of deli department supervisor at the store.
In 2020, Watters was diagnosed with a disability that required her to use oxygen during the day while at work, and she requested reasonable accommodation to use oxygen while working from store supervisors, the plaintiff’s complaint states. Despite meeting with her supervisors and continuing to request accommodations, store leadership eventually indicated the only accommodation available to Watters was use of oxygen in her car during breaks from work.
In addition to the store’s alleged refusal to allow Watters to use oxygen at work when necessary, the plaintiff’s complaint also indicates store officials repeatedly mocked Watters’ condition, calling her a slow, weak and lazy old woman due to her lack of oxygen. In one instance, court documents state, a manager allegedly took Watters’ oxygen meter and compared his oxygen count of 100 to Watters’ count of 70 while laughing.
This lack of accommodation, the plaintiff alleges, resulted in permanent harm, including worsening of her condition, injury and emotional distress. For instance, Watters fell several times while walking to her vehicle on breaks to use oxygen. Doctors diagnosed Watters with additional ailments, and the plaintiff was deemed permanently disabled due to her condition.
“All of the doctors came to the conclusion that Mrs. Watters’ inability to adhere to the original order…to use oxygen while working had caused permanent damage resulting in a permanent disability,” the plaintiff’s complaint states.
Watters claims Albertsons’ treatment of her and response to her disability was a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. In addition to requiring accessibility accommodations, the ADA also protects disabled people — or people with a physical or mental impairment that limits one or more life activities — from employment discrimination. Specifically, Title 1 of the law prohibits employers from discriminating against qualified workers on job applications, hiring, advancement, compensation, training or other aspects of employment on the basis of disability.
The plaintiff alleges store management’s failure to reasonably accommodate her disability and behavior toward her as a disabled employee constituted a violation of the ADA, among other federal laws.
Albertsons has not yet filed an answer to the complaint, despite court documents including a summons to the civil action. District court procedure requires the company respond to the plaintiff’s complaint within 21 days of service or a judgment will be entered against Albertsons.
Albertsons corporate officials did not respond to The Sheridan Press’ requests for comment on the lawsuit.
The plaintiff requested relief including actual damages such as back pay, lost benefits and lost future earning capacity; compensatory damages for emotional distress and loss of enjoyment in life; attorney’s fees; and punitive damages.
Judge Nancy Freudenthal will preside over the case as it proceeds in federal court.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.