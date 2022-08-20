SHERIDAN — A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming earlier this month alleges employment discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act at the Sheridan Albertsons store. 

According to court documents, the plaintiff in the suit, Julie Watters, 57, started working at the Sheridan Albertsons store in August 2006 and remained an employee there for more than 15 years, eventually attaining the role of deli department supervisor at the store. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

