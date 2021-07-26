RANCHESTER — The American Rescue Plan Act might come to the rescue of Tongue River Valley residents facing high costs for service line connection to the valley’s recently completed natural gas pipeline.
“Our hope is that, if the towns of Dayton and Ranchester both contribute some ARPA dollars, it could keep the service line connection price down to between $1,500 and $2,000,” said Peter Clark, mayor of Ranchester and chair of the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board. “That’s a third to a half of what it is right now, depending on the individual property.”
The American Rescue Plan Act, approved by U.S. Congress in March and signed into law by President Joseph Biden, includes $350 billion in aid to state and local governments. The state of Wyoming expects to receive a total of $1.1 billion. So far, the town of Ranchester has received $90,000 in ARPA funds, according to Clark, while the town of Dayton has received $71,000, according to Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson.
A second installment of funds will be delivered to the towns in a year, according to Anderson, and the towns have until 2023 to decide how to use the dollars.
According to current guidance from the treasury department, the dollars can be used for a variety of purposes, including responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its economic impacts; providing additional pay to essential workers; recouping lost revenue; and funding infrastructure projects including water, sewer and broadband work.
Clark emphasized the allocation of ARPA dollars to the pipeline, which was discussed during a Ranchester Town Council meeting last week, was a very preliminary conversation. Not only would both town councils have to vote to allocate ARPA dollars to the project, Clark said, but it remains to be determined whether the ever-changing ARPA rules will allow the towns to share funds with the joint powers board.
Current guidance indicates it’s a possibility, Clark said, and the two towns have had preliminary discussions about allocating some of the ARPA dollars to the project. Anderson, Clark and Ranchester Town Councilor Jeff Barron said they liked the idea but would need full council approval when the time comes.
“It’s got to be run through the council, but speaking for myself, I think it’s a great idea,” Anderson said.
“If the town is willing, that might be a way to get more sign-ups on the gas pipeline and be truer to the original estimate that was publicized,” Barron said during Tuesday’s town council meeting.
In May, it was revealed the cost of connecting to the pipeline with an 80-foot service line would be roughly $4,000 per residence with reclamation work included. The cost without reclamation work will be around $3,100. Larger properties such as the schools and Tongue River Valley Community Centers can expect to pay upward of $6,000 for connection to the pipeline, Clark said.
Back in 2016, the joint powers board estimated a connection cost of $740 for residential properties and $1,000 for commercial properties. The new projected costs are based on the $403,544 bid from Buffalo’s WyoDak Energy Services for connecting a minimum of 100 residential properties, along with the valley’s schools and community centers, to the pipeline.
Even with higher costs, 70 properties have signed up for service line connections to date, Clark said.Clark hopes, if ARPA dollars are eventually transferred to the pipeline project, the landowners who pay full price for service line installation now could be partially reimbursed later.
In planning the project, the board secured commitments to connect to the pipeline from hundreds of residences and commercial properties in the valley. Many of those properties have since dropped out due to the high price and requested their $100 deposits back, Clark said.
“We would have to see if that’s allowable, but I’d like to do it,” Clark said. “Maybe there would be a way of extending credit to those people. That’s something we’ll look into.”
The allocation of ARPA dollars to the pipeline will be an ongoing discussion in the coming weeks, Clark said.