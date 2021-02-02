SHERIDAN — No matter how difficult educators find teaching right now, few would choose to return to the online-only classrooms that followed spring break in 2020. Educators, administrators and health officials have all stressed the importance of children learning and socializing in brick-and-mortar schools.
But with school now primarily occurring in-person across Wyoming, educators have faced new challenges including teaching on multiple platforms, managing burnout and adhering to safety protocols, leaving some feeling more isolated and tired than ever before.
“I have seen my colleagues teaching in masks in a classroom of 25 masked students while also Zooming with five more students, who are quarantining and doing school from home,” said Rochelle Fox, a teacher at Sheridan Junior High School. “It's a challenge for those students missing days upon days of school due to quarantine to learn from home while their peers are in class and moving forward.”
Fox has also seen teachers, who after being exposed to a COVID-positive person, would Zoom in or create videos from home so that they continue to teach their classes of students who were present in the school building with a substitute.
Despite that, Fox wouldn’t trade the struggles of today for the spring 2020 scenario.
“I will say again and again that no matter how hard it is to conduct school in person right now, I would not trade it for the emergency virtual school of last spring,” Fox said. “There is a big worry about the learning lost from the months of emergency virtual schooling in the spring of last year and catching up students on five semesters of learning in this year’s four semesters.”
That pressure, among others, has increased the stress experienced by teachers across the country.
Educators overwhelmed with unknown
According to a survey conducted between August and September of 2020 by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, 75% of teachers surveyed are working more hours than before the pandemic, with nearly 20% working at least another 15 hours per week.
Some leaders feared the stress of the pandemic would cause many to leave the teaching profession, and exacerbate a teacher shortage in the coming years. According to a study released in November 2020 by Horace Mann — an education industry insurance and retirement company — regarding the impacts of COVID-19 on educators, found that approximately 27% say they are considering leaving their job, retiring early or taking a leave of absence because of the pandemic.
The study also shows that compared to a year ago, 60% enjoy their job less and 59% don’t feel secure in their district’s safety protocols.
“I have Type I Diabetes, and it seems that I catch everything that gets passed around,” Fox said. “Also, I'm not 30 anymore. Suffice it to say that I was considerably jumpy about being close quarters with 20 children when I came in to teach during our August summer school program, Running Start.
“That was hard at first because I was scared,” she added. “We teachers, students and staff at the junior high and high school see hundreds of people in the span of eight hours. I wanted nothing more than to have our students back in the classroom because teaching happens best that way, even though we weren't certain whether or not following the health department guidelines would actually protect anyone.”
Despite those fears, Fox said she was so happy to have students back in her classroom that she teared up when she greeted the first class of sixth-graders sitting in her room during summer school in August.
Providing support
Tongue River Middle School Principal Jeff Jones, who recently spoke at the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development’s 2021 Leadership Summit on Educator Mental Health and Wellness, has seen the effects of the pandemic on his peers in Sheridan County School District 1.
“If you read what is happening nationally, more and more educators are expressing feelings of being overwhelmed with how to meet the needs of students in their classrooms, those that are still doing distance learning, and then those who are maybe just gone for chunks of time because of short term absences,” Jones said. “I think this is true for all of the human service professions. It just so happens that we are trying to meet the needs of the most prized possessions in our society, our kids.”
Administrators play a large role in developing resilient school staff, he added.
“First and foremost, it is my job to, as Greg McKeown says, ‘build a platform for the effortless execution of the essential,’” Jones said. “To me, this means balancing high standards with even higher levels of support.”
This could mean additional planning time built into educators’ work days, classroom assistants to help with teaching in-person and via remote platforms or better access to counselors and other mental health support.
According to the NBPTS survey from the fall, only 28% of teachers surveyed said their school or district provided adequate access to counselors and mental health services during the pandemic. Half also expressed the need for additional help in supporting student social-emotional learning and students and families who must deal with distance learning.
In Sheridan County School District 2, Fox said teachers have lost some of the support they typically found in each other due to the pandemic.
“Teachers cannot get together during lunch or after hours to talk with colleagues and peers in the ways that we have in the past,” Fox said. “That was a part of maintaining our mental health under normal circumstances.
“There aren't a lot of jobs that are quite like teaching, and teachers benefit from hearing each other and encouraging each other,” she continued. “We haven't been able to do that easily with masks and with social distancing. We know that it's important to stay healthy, but this year that has meant keeping our distance from one another.”
Health care and other frontline workers, she said, have likely experienced similar challenges.
Little things
Beyond access to mental health support systems, teachers and administrators have recognized the importance of helping educators feel “seen” during a school year full of challenges.
After hearing from educators and staff who have struggled throughout the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years, SCSD2 Trustee Arin Waddell sought to recognize each SCSD2 employee in even a small way.
“The stories I’ve heard about what it means to be seen, to be appreciated during a horrific year are powerful,” Waddell said. “We need to honor our teachers and bus drivers and cooks — everyone. They are all local heroes, in my book.”
With that purpose in mind, Waddell in her role as a parent of SCSD2 students, raised $10,000 to provide each employee with a beanie embroidered with the Sheridan Bronc mascot and small tokens of appreciation such as chocolate, CDs or other gifts.
Waddell also recruited an army of volunteers to help fill the bags with goodies and distribute them to staff across the district.
“Online learning at home this spring certainly made a lot of parents more fully appreciate the work their kids’ teachers put in every day, and how incredibly hard it is,” said Amy Albrecht, executive director of the Center for a Vital Community and one volunteer who helped with the effort. “Once the kids went back this fall, though, I wonder how many of us really understand the ongoing daily trials our teachers are still going through with the new strictures a pandemic inflicts. They don’t have the luxury of coasting or slowing down because the kids still have to learn at the same level pre-pandemic.”
Sheridan resident Polly Saywell, who has two school-age children, said she saw firsthand how teachers went above and beyond to help students.
From helping to distribute free lunches to ensuring children had Chromebooks to complete their homework, one teacher even went out of her way to ensure Saywell’s son had his trumpet to practice from home.
“They did those very practical things, but they also really checked in with my kids to ensure they were attending class and understanding expectations,” Saywell said of last spring.
This fall, as her children have endured multiple quarantines, the teachers continued to reach out to Saywell and her family.
“I think it’s very rare that parents reach out and say thank you,” Saywell said. “More often, teachers hear from parents when they are dissatisfied with what’s happening. I also think the administration has done their best, but I’m not sure teachers are always hearing that.”
For Fox, the gesture showed that parents and others do see the extra efforts being made. She is hopeful that all will emerge from the pandemic stronger and wiser, and perhaps more gracious with one another.
“I have told the students that I work with that one day they will be relating this experience to their own children and grandchildren, saying that not only did they walk to school uphill and in deep snow both ways, but they also wore a mask all day and didn’t complain about it,” Fox said.