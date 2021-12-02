SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Judge John Fenn of Sheridan and Johnson counties’ 4th Judicial District Court to Wyoming’s Supreme Court Thursday. Fenn’s appointment fills the open seat left by the retirement of Justice Michael Davis.
Fenn was appointed to the 4th Judicial District Court in 2007 and handily retained by popular vote in 2008, 2014 and 2020. He’s known for a firm but fair approach to court proceedings and often the first in the courtroom to wish down-on-their-luck criminal defendants future success.
Fenn has also received considerable acclaim from the Wyoming Bar Association’s biannual judicial advisory reports, for which attorneys rate judges’ knowledge of the law, courtesy and other courtroom-relevant factors. Fenn received above average ratings in all categories on the WBA’s 2014 poll, 2016 poll, 2018 poll and 2020 poll (records were not available prior to 2014). WBA’s judicial advisory reports most laud Fenn’s “integrity and ethics to carry out the duties of the judicial office.”
Fenn’s path to the bench, however, was far from ordinary. According to documentation associated with Fenn’s nomination for the Big Piney High School Distinguished Alumni Association, Fenn holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in mechanical engineering. He spent the early years of his career organizing energy and utility management at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah, until a particularly complex utilities negotiation sparked his interest in law. Fenn decided to get a law degree from the University of Wyoming.
After graduating from law school, Fenn quickly found work at Yonkee & Toner, LLP in Sheridan, where he went on to represent clients before municipal and district courts, the Wyoming Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court.
Fenn was also recently elected to serve, along with two others, on Wyoming's new chancery court, focusing on statewide business and trust cases.
“The breadth of Judge Fenn’s experience as a District Court Judge has earned him the respect of the Wyoming legal community,” Governor Gordon said. “In addition, he has shown himself to be keenly aware of the impact of Wyoming Supreme Court decisions, not only on the law, but also with particular attention to the consequences for the individuals involved in these cases. Nevertheless, Judge Fenn was bracketed by two other exceptional candidates which made this decision especially difficult.”
“I am very honored and humbled by this appointment,” Judge Fenn said. “I look forward to serving Wyoming in this new capacity and appreciate the Governor’s and Judicial Nominating Commission’s hard work and support of our judiciary.”
Fenn’s appointment is effective Jan. 17, 2022.