SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Judicial Nominating Commission will receive expressions of interest for a 4th Judicial District Court vacancy until 5 p.m. Dec. 30.
The vacancy comes after 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn was appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon to serve on the vacant Wyoming Supreme Court seat in Cheyenne.
The Judicial Nominating Committee, chaired by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, will consider those who expressed interest and send a list of three names to Gordon, who will then appoint the next 4th Judicial District Court judge.
The expression of interest form can be obtained from the Supreme Court's website, courts.state.wy.us/Administration/Careers. The completed form must be received in the office of Fox no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 30. Do not include letters of recommendation, as the commission will not consider them. The commission will only review documents specifically required by the expression of interest.
To serve as a district court judge, one must be learned in the law, at least 28 years old, a citizen of the United States and a resident of Wyoming for the past two years.
Current members of the Judicial Nominating Commission are: Fox, three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar including Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, Katherine Strike of Lander and Devon O'Connell of Laramie; and three non-lawyers appointed by the governor, including Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney, Paul Scherbel of Afton and Dan Kirkbride of Chugwater.