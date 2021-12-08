SHERIDAN — In 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday, Judge John Fenn faced two opposing criminal cases.
In one, Fenn terminated a defendant’s probation and congratulated the young man for performing so well under supervision, for setting his sights on a college education, for making better choices. In the other, Fenn sentenced a defendant to years in prison after listening to a harrowing statement from a family member of the victim.
For Fenn, it was another day at the office, albeit an office he will not work in much longer. The judge is scheduled to leave the court Jan. 17, 2022, for a seat on the Wyoming Supreme Court bench.
Fenn said judges either grow into the district court judgeship — finding comfort in the docket — or out of it. Fenn, he said, definitely grew into the job.
After growing up in Big Piney and receiving a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming, Fenn began a career in mechanical engineering. After a complex utilities negotiation piqued his interest in law, Fenn returned to law school and eventually started working for Sheridan firm Yonkee and Toner. He remained at the firm until appointed as district court judge in 2007.
His 14 years on the bench, Fenn said, have challenged him to examine human behavior and honed his empathy. His focus in court, Fenn said, is on the people before him: What brought them to court? How can the judicial system help them, and how can it hold them accountable for their actions? The crux of being a judge, Fenn said, is attempting to answer these questions.
“In my engineering [career], I dealt with complex calculus and mathematical problems,” Fenn said. “Human behavior is much more complex.”
Anyone who sits in Fenn’s courtroom long enough will see the empathy Fenn said he’s grown into on the bench. The judge asks careful questions and pauses proceedings to make sure defendants understand. He explains legal concepts in plain language, sometimes with the occasional sports analogy. He asks those who know the situation best — sometimes victims, sometimes defendants’ parents, depending on the case — to offer additional perspectives.
Being in court is scary, Fenn said, and it’s essential to understand the impact the judicial system has on human lives.
His Wyoming Supreme Court appointment, Fenn said, will offer just as much variety as district court; he always enjoyed switching between spheres of law, from probate to adoption to personal injury, from day to day. His primary purpose as a judge, he said, will be the same.
“In society, the rule of law and adherence to certain societal norms and expectations falls upon the judiciary to have integrity and respect so people comply with it,” Fenn said. “I think, fundamentally, any judge’s job — and particularly the Supreme Court justices’ jobs — is to continue and promote that integrity and respect for the rule of law.”
The transition to the Wyoming Supreme Court will require different daily tasks. As a justice, Fenn will engage in more reading, writing and research, umpire fewer arguments between attorneys and make decisions in collaboration with four other justices rather than solitarily.
Although he’s undoubtedly excited, Fenn said the hardest part of becoming a Wyoming Supreme Court justice will be leaving Sheridan. He applauded the county’s legal workers, from law enforcement to public defenders, Department of Family Services staff to court clerks.
“I’ve always felt like Sheridan was a great place to be a judge…” Fenn said. “It takes a lot of people — not just a judge — to make the system work, and Sheridan’s very fortunate to have some really great people.”
Colleagues are sad to see Fenn go but excited for his future on the Wyoming Supreme Court. From in-court congratulations from attorneys to lauds from local nonprofits, Fenn said he has been overwhelmed by a wave of well-wishes.
“I am extremely happy for Judge Fenn,” Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff said. “He is well-qualified, and it is an excellent choice for the state of Wyoming.”
“I am confident he will be as effective of a Wyoming Supreme Court Justice as he has been a district judge in the 4th Judicial District,” Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said. “I congratulate him on his appointment. It is well-deserved.”
“The governor couldn’t have picked anyone better,” said Kendal Hoopes, a partner at Fenn’s former firm, Yonkee and Toner.
Compass Center for Families Director Susan Carr called Fenn “one of the most kind, thoughtful people when it comes to working with children” and said she was confident Fenn would bring the same level of empathy and support to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
“We need a lot more of him,” Carr said.
The support, Fenn said, has been humbling.
Fenn said he never set out to become a Wyoming Supreme Court justice; the new position was not a goal he established for himself long ago. But now, he hopes to serve out the remainder of his career on the state’s highest court.
“That,” Fenn said, “is my final aspiration.”