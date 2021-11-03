SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Judicial Nominating Commission nominated Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John G. Fenn, of Sheridan, among two others, for the vacancy in the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Fox announced the commission completed its consideration of all who expressed interested in the position. The other two nominees include Robert C. Jarosh and Melinda S. McCorkle.
Gov. Mark Gordon has 30 days to appoint one of the three nominees to serve as the new justice. Current members of the Judicial Nominating Commission include: Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, chair; three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar including Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, Katherine Strike of Lander and Devon O'Connell of Laramie; and three non-lawyers appointed by the governor including Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney; Paul Scherbel of Afton; and Dan Kirkbride of Chugwater.