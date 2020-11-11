SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn postponed a trial set for next week due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The trial would have considered the case against David Ingersoll, who has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old. He was 48 years old at the time of the alleged incident.
Ingersoll’s trial was set to begin Nov. 16.
Fenn asked the attorneys involved to discuss the merit of postponing the trial due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Defense attorney Anna Malmberg spoke in favor of postponing the trial, citing concern for the safety of all involved as well as the prejudice that jurors might have either against Ingersoll or the state.
“I don’t know if a fair and impartial jury is possible right now,” Malmberg said.
Prosecuting attorneys noted the deadline for meeting speedy trial requirements is Jan. 12, 2021, and expressed concern that postponing the trial set for next week would make it difficult to meet that requirement.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said she has weekly meetings with the county’s Incident Management Team, which has not indicated any plans to increase or change public health orders. In addition, the spike Sheridan County is currently experiencing was anticipated by Sheridan County Public Health, she said.
Prosecuting attorneys also noted the victim’s right to have the case adjudicated quickly to begin the process of closure.
Fenn noted the decision regarding whether to delay jury trials has weighed on his mind over the last several weeks. He said he had sought guidance from public health officials, but noted it has been difficult to get in touch with them as they are inundated.
“Given the recent dramatic increase in cases, including the positive cases in the courthouse, I am going to continue this matter,” Fenn said.
He added that another hearing would be set to consider Ingersoll’s terms of bond.
“I recognize the hardships this has on a lot of people... but ultimately I have an obligation for the safety and the welfare of our citizens,” Fenn said, adding while he felt fundamentally safe in the ability to conduct trials in August, he does not have the same confidence in that ability now.
The state noted its official objection to the continuance after Fenn stated his decision.
He added that he had conducted conversations with other judges within the district and they voiced support for the decision.
Fenn indicated the decision to postpone this trial may also have implications for other scheduled jury trials, potentially resulting in their postponement as well.