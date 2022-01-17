SHERIDAN — Monday marks former 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn’s first day on the Wyoming Supreme Court. While many from Sheridan's legal community delighted in the judge’s appointment to the state’s highest court, Fenn’s departure from the 4th Judicial District will likely result in logistical challenges in the district through March.
The Wyoming Judicial Nominating Commission announces court vacancies and submit lists of three nominees for appointments by Gov. Mark Gordon. The commission is composed of Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, three attorneys selected by the Wyoming State Bar and three non-lawyers appointed by the governor.
According to the commission’s press release announcing the 4th Judicial District vacancy, expressions of interest from qualified candidates — who must be “learned in the law,” at least 28 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of Wyoming for the past two years — were due to the Commission by Dec. 30, 2021.
Once the Judicial Nominating Commission lists three prospective candidates, the governor must appoint a candidate to the empty district court bench within 30 days.
For now, however, who will replace Fenn remains unknown. The commission has not yet announced which three candidates will be submitted to the governor.
In a December 2021 interview, Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff said she did not plan to pursue appointment to the district court bench.
“I look forward to working with the next district court judge for District 4,” Cundiff said.
It may take up to two months for the commission to publicly submit the list of three candidates, based on previous appointment timelines.
For example, the commission announced a vacancy in Teton County’s 9th Judicial District Court Sept. 15, 2021, and submitted an official list of nominees Nov. 15, 2021. Gordon appointed Judge Melissa Owens to the position Dec. 11, 2021, and Owens is scheduled to begin her judgeship Jan. 19, 2022. In total, more than four months will have passed between the announcement of the 9th District vacancy and the new judge’s first day of work.
What does all of this mean for the 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan County? There likely will not be a judge appointed until March.
During his final weeks as a district court judge, Fenn said he was conscious of the impact of his departure on the community. He mentioned the impending scheduling challenges often in hearings and warned parties future hearings may be delayed.
“There’s going to be some disruption [in the] short term,” Fenn said in an interview last month. “It’s inevitable, and we’re trying to minimize that.”
In a Dec. 22 hearing, Fenn indicated 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman has offered to take over many of Sheridan County’s criminal and juvenile cases but will not be able to preside over jury trials. Fenn also said John R. Perry — the former Judicial District Court judge for Campbell, Crook and Weston counties — will briefly come out of retirement to hear some cases on the 4th District civil docket.
While civil cases and some parts of criminal cases will be able to continue, jury trials will be delayed until a new judge is appointed.
The trial of Shaun Kobielusz is a prime example of this issue.
Kobielusz is charged with three counts of voyeurism, a felony punishable by up to two years in prison, a fine of $5,000 or both. He was originally scheduled to go to trial Dec. 20, 2021. Between Fenn’s constrained schedule and a motion to suppress evidence, the case could not proceed before the new year.
Although Fenn said he will attempt to reassign the case to another judge, most have busy schedules and would not be able to prioritize it. The case is unlikely to be heard — by the new 4th Judicial District Court judge or another judge — until mid-March at the earliest.
“It just seems like, this fall, we’ve been caught,” Fenn said to the parties in the Kobielusz case.