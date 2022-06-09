SHERIDAN — Trinkle Brass Works announced a performance by Feste Fantini — a brass, organ and timpani ensemble — at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Sheridan June 13 at 7 p.m. The performance is open to the public without charge.
The core ensemble will feature Steven Trinkle, Bruce Barrie, Gary Malvern, Sean McKay and Genie Burkett. Special guest artists will also include Thomas Strauß and Bernhard Münchbach of southern Germany.
The players of Feste Fantini have worked together since 1975 in brass quintets, symphony orchestras and many oratorio orchestras, most recently the B Minor Mass of J.S. Bach in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The group has performed for the Festwoche Klassiche Musik in Oppenau and Offenburg, Germany, and for the American Guild of Organists in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
More information is available on the Trinkle Brass Works website, trinklebrassworks.org.