SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan FFA Alumni group will host its fourth annual Barn Bash Saturday.
From 6-11 p.m., music, food and fun will encompass a fundraiser intended to help fund FFA scholarships, equipment and agricultural education efforts for students.
Rick Geisler and The Band of Outlaws will perform throughout the night and include room for dancing. Food will be buffet style but provided by servers. COVID-19 precautions are in place, and everyone in attendance must wear a face covering.
New this year, all auction items will be available for online bids through Sheridan Media. Dancing and the live auction begin at 7 p.m., following food at 6 p.m.
To purchase tickets or raffle tickets from FFA members or for more information, contact Rindy West at 307-751-3430 or Tina Kaminsky at 307-461-1084.