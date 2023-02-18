SHERIDAN — The name FFA may be a familiar one to many, evoking depictions of muted navy jackets with large gold emblems on the back. In Sheridan County, FFA has had a large impact on the community as well as the members involved, Wyoming FFA Foundation Executive Director Oaklee Anderson said.
Every month, Sheridan High School FFA member Lilyhana Hancock meets with the rest of the John B. Kendrick FFA members for an hour to go over old and new business such as funds, what they are working on in the next meeting or leadership opportunities. Every meeting also provides time to sign up for three volunteering opportunities a month.
Some of these opportunities include fundraisers, highway cleanups, bake sales and fresh fruit sales.
“We do a lot of fundraisers to get the community involved,” former John B. Kendrick FFA member and current FFA volunteer Alexis Morgareidge said. “We have the barn bash coming up and we do some live auctions. We like to show what FFA is all about by doing a lot of community service.”
Sheridan FFA alumni group co-organizer Rindy West said parents of FFA members and community members can become involved as well.
“You do not have to be an FFA alumnus to be a part of the group,” West said. “Anyone that is interested can join. We help with the various fundraisers, but our main goal is to provide funding for kids to travel to state contests or national contests. We also provide materials for teachers at Sheridan High School for FFA projects.”
FFA also prepares its members for the workforce. Anderson said members can go through a variety of certification processes such as welding and safety and health fundamentals. These programs allow students to undergo supervised agricultural experience, preparing them for a real job beyond participating in the club, Anderson said.
“They are able to hone those skills with their teachers,” Anderson said. “They can also start their own livestock herd outside of the classroom.”
These programs teach students timeliness and problem-solving, among other skills, Anderson said.
Students also explore the professional world during state convention in Cheyenne, this year’s event being held April 19-22. On average, there are around 1,100 members present, with the events spanning four days, Anderson said. If FFA students qualify, members may attend nationals in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“There are a lot of leadership opportunities at the events,” Anderson said. “They get to explore careers through leadership and engage with other students.”
Anderson said she believes teaching FFA members essential workforce skills can directly impact the community of Sheridan and beyond, providing students potential to attain high positions in society beyond schooling.
“FFA is an amazing organization for kids involved,” West said. “They get hands-on life skill development in not just agriculture but also career and technical trades. This program is important for the future of our country to deal with future economics.”
Students can apply those leadership skills to any field they go into, benefiting society in the long run, Anderson said.
Going back to FFA’s roots, students also can pursue a field in agriculture. West said the world would suffer without students learning about food production. Morgareidge, FFA vet science coach and former FFA member Jordan VanWinkle and Hancock increased their confidence through FFA.
“FFA taught me dedication and work ethic,” Morgareidge said. “I would recommend it to anybody coming of age to be in the program. You meet a lot of awesome people and learn a lot about different sessions of livestock and different ways to get into jobs.”
To participate in FFA, students must first enroll in an agriculture class.
“They are intelligent leaders in all areas,” West said. “Without the organization teaching kids leadership, our world could be in a lot of hurt in the future.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.