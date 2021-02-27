SHERIDAN — High school students from Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota will travel to Sheridan College March 1 for the 19th annual Border Wars event.
The competition allows students to prepare for their respective state FFA competitions in the spring, compete with high school students in neighboring states and experience agriculture programs at Sheridan College firsthand.
Over 250 students from 28 schools will compete in four categories: Agricultural Sales, Farm and Ranch Business Management, Environment and Natural Resources and Vet Science for $8,000 in scholarships and over $500 in prizes. Vet Science, in its second year, is the most popular category with over 100 students participating.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required and many of the events will be held in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome to allow participants to social distance. Local agriculture and natural resource professionals and current Sheridan College students will judge the competitions via Zoom. Awards will be sent to the winning individuals and teams following the event.
For more information about this event, contact Mae Smith, director of agriculture, at 307-675-0541 or msmith@sheridan.edu.
Event schedule
11 a.m., registration and lunch
11:30 a.m., welcome
Noon, contests
3 p.m., contests conclude
Placings will be announced by Tuesday and awards mailed.