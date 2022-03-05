SHERIDAN — On March 7, high school students from Wyoming and Montana will travel to Sheridan College for the 20th annual Border Wars event.
The competition allows students to prepare for their respective state FFA competitions in the spring, compete with high school students in neighboring states and experience agriculture programs at Sheridan College firsthand.
More than 300 students from 30 schools will compete in four categories: agricultural sales, farm and ranch business management, environment and natural resources and veterinary science for $4,000 in scholarships and more than $750 in prizes. Veterinary science, in its third year, is again the most popular category with more than 100 students participating.
Many of the events will be held in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome to allow for record attendance. Local agriculture and natural resource professionals and current Sheridan College students will judge the competitions. A virtual awards ceremony will take place March 8 and awards will be sent to the winning individuals and teams following the event.
For more information about this event, contact Mae Smith, director of agriculture, at 307-675-0541 or msmith@sheridan.edu.