First Interstate Bank_21.jpg
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — For more than 50 years, First Interstate has celebrated Sheridan’s Main Street branch as the keystone bank to its institution — steeped in history and rich with tradition.

“I love hearing stories from clients about coming in with their parents, or grandparents, to open checking accounts at the Main Street branch,” said Steve Crow, Sheridan market president for First Interstate. “This location has played an important role in so many lives and has served as a proud landmark for our growing community.”

Recommended for you