SHERIDAN — For more than 50 years, First Interstate has celebrated Sheridan’s Main Street branch as the keystone bank to its institution — steeped in history and rich with tradition.
“I love hearing stories from clients about coming in with their parents, or grandparents, to open checking accounts at the Main Street branch,” said Steve Crow, Sheridan market president for First Interstate. “This location has played an important role in so many lives and has served as a proud landmark for our growing community.”
According to a press release from FIB, as Sheridan and the surrounding area has expanded, so have the needs of the bank's clients. First Interstate officials announced Friday the organization will be building a new, full-service branch on the site of its current drive-thru at 24 S. Brooks St. Additionally, the bank plans to make updates to its Sugarland location on 1613 Coffeen Ave.
“We recognize Sheridan is a critical market for our business, and these efforts will ensure we are able to serve our clients and community well into the future,” Crow said.
First Interstate is selling its current location on Main Street to Stage Stop, Inc.— owners of Hotel Jackson in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Main Street branch will remain in service for the next 12-18 months while the new branch is being constructed. After that time, First Interstate officials will communicate additional details to clients, ensuring a smooth transition.
The Darwiche family, longtime residents of Wyoming, developed, own and operate Hotel Jackson. In addition to hospitality, the family owns and operates commercial and residential projects in the Mountain West region. The Darwiche family plans to make a significant investment in downtown Sheridan and will celebrate the building’s unique aesthetic and place in Sheridan Main Street history, FIB officials said.
“We’re humbled that we’ve been selected to steward the next chapter of this property’s journey,” said Sadek Darwiche, president of Stage Stop, Inc. “We understand the great responsibility that has been bestowed upon us, and we look forward to paying homage to this iconic location’s history while working with the community of Sheridan on this exciting new opportunity.”