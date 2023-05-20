SHERIDAN — For those interested in the fiber arts, the Sheridan community provides an array of opportunities to get involved. Stores such as The Fiber House and The Quilter’s Fix and groups like the Creative Fiber Guild and the Wyoming State Quilt Guild provide a variety of classes and sewing spaces to get to know others in the fiber arts community.

 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

