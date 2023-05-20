SHERIDAN — For those interested in the fiber arts, the Sheridan community provides an array of opportunities to get involved. Stores such as The Fiber House and The Quilter’s Fix and groups like the Creative Fiber Guild and the Wyoming State Quilt Guild provide a variety of classes and sewing spaces to get to know others in the fiber arts community.
The Fiber House
The Fiber House was started in 2006 by previous owners Cathie Wallick and Kathy Crump. Wallick and her husband, Bob, owned BobCat Ranch Alpacas at the time and were looking for a method to sell the fiber the alpacas produced. Crump, on the other hand, already owned a hair salon nearby, offering a limited selection of yarn along with hair products. The two came together to open the yarn store.
On May 1, 2010, Donna Stubbs and Chris Alex purchased The Fiber House.
“I like fiber,” Stubbs said. “I enjoyed hanging out there as well. I have been crocheting since I was a teenager and that is just something that appeals to me, so I bit the bullet and purchased the store. It was a very impulsive decision.”
Although the alpacas are not involved directly with the store anymore, Stubbs offers yarns from 30-plus brands around the world.
“Some of the yarns come from Italy, Turkey, Peru, Australia and a lot of others,” Stubbs said. “The yarn depends on what the area is known for. Italy and Turkey are known for their super-washed Merino yarns. Australia is known for Merino wool also.”
Stubbs also offers a variety of classes for the public. She offers project classes, for example, on Fridays and Saturdays, gearing toward one specific project like knitting or crocheting. Stubbs chooses the project; however, she is open to suggestions. She also has “how to” classes on Wednesdays and Saturday mornings, going over the basics of fiber arts. Both classes typically run for three months with four different classes over that time frame.
“Once a quarter, I have a special class whether it is weaving or spinning and this is usually on Sundays,” Stubbs said. “It is hard to do when we are open because those are pretty intensive all-day classes. With spinning, I take you from the raw sheep fiber, then we clean it and I take you through all the steps to process it into yarn.”
Both the spinning and weaving classes run for two days, requiring the shutdown of the entire store to fit all of the participants. Stubbs caps off the participants at five.
“We usually try to do smaller classes just because we are kind of limited in space,” Stubbs said. “We usually limit spinning and weaving to five. Once we get into the actual weaving portion, it can be difficult to find space for five people. The looms are small but they usually take up a bit of room.”
All classes are listed online. For those who wish to participate, call The Fiber House at 307- 673-0383.
Quilter’s Fix
For 15 years, The Quilter’s Fix owner Jackie Jolovich has provided countless opportunities for those interested in fiber arts.
“When we first opened 15 years ago, we used to, at the old store, have a late night sew so we just carried it on,” Jolovich said.
These late-night sews go from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. every third Saturday of the month.
All participants bring in their own projects and snacks and no registration is required.
“We have snacks to stay awake,” Jolovich said. “Around 10 p.m., we have Dilly Bars and that gets the sugar going and keeps us awake for another couple of hours. We usually have six or seven diehard participants.”
Participants can leave whenever they want and are not required to stay until 1 a.m., participant Lexi Collagen said.
For those who are not night owls, Jolovich offers afternoon sewing opportunities.
“We have an afternoon group that meets on Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. to do handwork,” Jolovich said. “Also, every first and third Tuesday evening from 5-9 p.m., we get together and have dinner and sew.”
Jolovich used to charge $5 per person; however, she found that many left due to the charge. Now, every session is entirely free and Jolovich recommends all who are interested come out to participate.
“The camaraderie is amazing,” Collagen said. “If you have questions about something, someone is there to help you. We are all good friends and it is a night where we can all get together and talk and sew and laugh.”
Wyoming State Quilt Guild
Around 1999, the statewide Wyoming State Quilt Guild arose with help from past president Jennifer Golden.
“There were five ladies that were passionate about quilting and wanted to get together,” Golden said.
Now, the Wyoming State Quilt Guide has risen to an estimated 600 members.
Every July, the guild hosts a conference for five regions in the state.
“We get national teachers and regional teachers to come in for the conference,” Golden said. “It is in Riverton, Wyoming, this summer and we aim to use the college campus. We make it affordable so people can stay for three or four days. We do have a registration fee and fees for the classes; however, compared to other conferences, we make it fairly cheap.”
Golden has been a member since the beginning, also opening her own alterations business The Golden Needle.
“I do alterations to support my quilting habit,” Golden said. “It is a good habit, however. I also started alterations to do something after retirement.”
Golden also features a longarm in her store, willing to teach anyone interested.
To join the guild, Golden recommends the community attend fiber arts events.
“On the second Saturday of the month during the day, we go down to the Hub on Smith and sew all day,” Golden said. “The Hub also lets us stay until 1 a.m. You could also go online and join. We would love to have younger members.”
Creative Fiber Guild
Like the Wyoming State Quilt Guild, the statewide Creative Fiber Guild provides a plethora of opportunities for those interested in fiber arts.
“Membership is $10 a year and we meet every Tuesday, but every third Tuesday of the month is our business meeting,” Creative Fiber Guild Workshop Chair Janet Hoxie said. “We do not have any rules to join. We are a very welcoming group and, as a group, we participate in nearly every type of needlecraft.”
During business meetings, the group will have a show and tell where everyone brings in what they have completed at a certain point.
“We also have a Christmas bazaar and a lot of fundraisers,” Hoxie said. “We also do classes, bringing in higher-name teachers or skilled people within the group or community. This is a learning opportunity for our members. Usually, these are on Saturdays or Sundays, hopefully going for two days.”
Every year, the Creative Fiber Guild hosts a mystery quilting session. All members are provided with the fabric, working to put together the quilt without knowing the end result.
“This is at the Ramada Plaza and we also are a partial sponsor of National Quilting Day at the Ramada Plaza as well,” Hoxie said. “We get together and have door prizes and group sewing. We have irons and ironing boards there.”
To join, Hoxie recommends attending a weekly meeting.
“Someone can go to a meeting and we will collect all the information needed for the membership,” Hoxie said. “You could also drop all this information off at The Fiber House or The Quilter’s Fix. I would recommend visiting a meeting before you decide to join.”