Farming Field Day_MO 002.jpg
A freshly cut pasture stands in stark contrast to the green fields surrounding it Thursday, July 28, 2022. The field day is intended to offer local agricultural producers information on regenerative agriculture techniques.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — On Aug. 10, the University of Wyoming Sheridan Research and Extension Center, agency partners and local producers will host a field day focused on soil health, cover crops and grazing on irrigated forages.

Participants will meet at the Sheridan Research and Extension Center, located at 663 Wyarno Road. The center is operated by the Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources.

