SHERIDAN — Here’s a secret: Teachers love field trips just as much as kids do. Maybe even more. Ask teachers about field trips, and you can almost hear their smiles forming.
“Field trips are the best part of my year,” Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Becki Butterfield said. “I love them so much.”
“For me, field trips are everything,” said Monica Castaneda, vocational agriculture teacher at Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School. “They are what makes my content come alive. The minute students see these concepts from class in real life, they truly understand them.”
Sarah Hackworth is entering her sixth year as the sixth-grade science teacher at Sheridan Junior High School. Prior to moving to Sheridan, Hackworth worked with Teton Science Schools, a nonprofit educational organization in Jackson Hole focused on experiential learning that takes students out of the classroom and into nature.
Hackworth has tried to use her background to transform her students’ educational experience. Whether visiting the Dry Creek Petrified Tree Environmental Education Area near Buffalo or the Red Gulch Dinosaur Tracksite in Big Horn County, Hackworth sees field trips as a way to physically and mentally engage students with science concepts.
“I think moving and being physically engaged helps them learn,” Hackworth said. “It helps them build connections in their brains between their classroom knowledge and the real world.”
Field trips also help connect students with their community, according to Butterfield, whose annual trips include visits to The Brinton Museum, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Yellowstone National Park.
“We are trying to mold our students into kind, passionate, empathetic people who will become the leaders of our community in the future,” Butterfield said. “That’s why it’s crucial for them to be out in the community and explore the world around them.”
But what happens when students can’t go out into the community? That was a question teachers faced the last two school years as the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to take field trips.
The answer, according to Kari Addleman, a former third-grade teacher at Woodland Park Elementary School, was to bring the community to the classroom, often through the wonders of modern technology.
“Last year was the first year we actually got a hold of a bunch of people around Wyoming to talk to our kids via Zoom,” Addleman said. “Having those restrictions made us think outside the box, and that probably wouldn’t have happened if COVID hadn’t occurred.”
Third-grade science has an extensive weather unit, so Addleman connected her students with a meteorologist out of Rapid City, South Dakota, who gave them a virtual tour of her newsroom and explained how to use the tools of her trade during a TV news broadcast. The students also connected with a broadcaster out of Cheyenne who explained how he gave weather forecasts on the radio.
Most excitingly, a team from the University of Wyoming visited the school and helped launch a weather balloon, Addleman said.
“What was great about the UW visit is the students were able to ask questions, not just about the weather balloon, but about college and how they could get started in career paths,” Addleman said. “They weren’t just learning the standards; they were asking ‘How does this apply to my life?’ That’s why it’s so important to provide these real-life opportunities for kids to hook onto.”
Necessity was the mother of invention for teachers last year, according to Jonathan Broersma, fifth- and sixth-grade teacher at Arvada-Clearmont.
Historically, Broersma ends the school year by taking his students to the Teton Science Schools. With that trip canceled due to COVID the last two years, Broersma realized there was a crop of soon-to-be-graduating sixth-graders who never took the trip. He did his best to replicate the trip by taking the students to the Bighorn Mountains for two days to learn about plant and animal adaptations and water ecology, among other subjects.
“They were able to hear, smell and observe things in person rather than just read about it in the classroom,” Broersma said. “They really did enjoy it. They were excited for the first day but even more excited for the second day.”
Teachers hope field trips will be able to resume some semblance of normalcy during the 2021-22 school year. But whether a field trip involves hitting the road or dialing a Zoom call, students are sure to get a lot out of it, Hackworth said.
“In the classroom, we can look at photos and watch videos and run experiments,” Hackworth said. “Those all have value, but when we’re outside in the real world, the things they’re learning in the classroom take on a much larger scale. It brings the classroom to life, which is a lot of fun for the kids and for us as teachers.”