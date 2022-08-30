SHERIDAN — More candidates have filed for local school board elections this year than have filed in the last two elections combined.
In Sheridan County School District 2 alone, 14 individuals have filed for the four seats that will be on the ballot this fall. In 2020, seven candidates sought the office while in 2018 just six people threw their hats in the ring.
Interest in SCSD1 — which includes schools in Big Horn and the Tongue River Valley — at-large trustee positions is also high this election season. With just two seats available, seven candidates have filed to be considered. In the 2018 election, when at-large seats for the board were on the ballot, just two people sought the seats.
Even in SCSD3 — which includes the Arvada-Clearmont schools — three individuals have filed for the two seats on the ballot.
School board races across the country have garnered more attention in recent years, spurred by issues surrounding COVID such as vaccines and mask requirements. Other controversial topics prompting new interest in school board meetings have included things like Critical Race Theory and the content of books available in school libraries and classrooms.
The Wyoming Legislature has also gotten involved in the fray. In the 2022 legislative session, the Senate put forward a bill that would have required all school districts to create an online directory listing all teaching materials and curriculum used annually.
While the bill failed in the House Education Committee, parents from across the state testified in March that they’ve struggled to gain access to such information and some have withdrawn children from public schools as a result.
Teachers and school districts described the proposed bill as legislative micromanagement and overly burdensome.
“We are professionals,” Cheyenne teacher Kim Amen said March 7 before the committee. “We have bachelor's degrees, master's degrees and doctorate degrees and we deserve to be treated as the professionals that we are.
“This bill does the opposite of that. It is demoralizing. It is disrespectful, and not necessary,” Amen continued. “And the only thing this bill will accomplish is to drive more teachers out of this profession.”
SCSD2 has seen its share of heated exchanges at school board meetings over the last year, including some where attendees have been removed by law enforcement and others where the meeting could only reconvene virtually due to disruptions from attendees.
At least two lawsuits have also been filed against the school district — one regarding the district’s mask mandates during the pandemic and another alleging infringement on First Amendment rights of free speech.
Multiple individuals who participated in one or more of those lawsuits will be on the ballot this fall, including Jay Calentine and Shelta Rambur.
Filing for the seats closed Aug. 29. Absentee voting for the general election will begin Sept. 23, with election day set for Nov. 8.