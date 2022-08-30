SCSD2 Back-2-School 002.jpg
Students at Sheridan High School rush through the halls to find friends, their lockers or homeroom on the first day of school Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — More candidates have filed for local school board elections this year than have filed in the last two elections combined.

In Sheridan County School District 2 alone, 14 individuals have filed for the four seats that will be on the ballot this fall. In 2020, seven candidates sought the office while in 2018 just six people threw their hats in the ring.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

