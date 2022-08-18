SHERIDAN — Candidate filing for local school boards and conservation districts opened Aug. 10 and will remain open through Aug. 29.
Positions include seats on each of the Sheridan County school district boards and the Northern Wyoming Community College District board. Seats on the Sheridan County Conservation District board will also be on the ballot for the general election.
Several candidates have already filed for the seats. They include:
Sheridan County School District 1 (two at-large positions)
Sheridan County School District 2 (four at-large positions)
Rebecca Arcarese
Jay Calentine
Shelta Rambur
Damien Paroski
Michael Lansing
Brian Roberts
Sheridan County School District 3 (two at-large positions)
Wade Betz
Karis Prusak
Misty Moore
Northern Wyoming Community College District (three seats)
Chuck Holloway
Julia (Julie) Gerlach
Sheridan County Conservation District (at-large position)
Sheridan County Conservation District (urban position)
Sheridan County Conservation District (rural position)