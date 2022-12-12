SHERIDAN — As the fall 2022 semester nears its end, college students Tori Pearce and Rachel Ryan prepared for final exams, although in differing ways.
Pearce spent a year at Sheridan College and is now a junior attending the University of Wyoming via the online distance program and continues to reside in Sheridan. Pearce is a business major with hopes of attending the law program in Laramie.
Ryan, a business major at Sheridan College, is in her second year of the program. The two students shared insight in how they prepare for finals after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Since I’m online, it’s pretty convenient because everything is laid out for me two to three weeks ahead,” Pearce said. “I don’t procrastinate, but I’m not a morning person and I’m not at all productive during the day. I study at night between 9 (p.m.) and 2 (a.m.).”
Ryan’s schedule looks opposite to Pearce’s.
“I make sleep a priority,” Ryan said. “I don’t study past 9:30 p.m.”
To study for her finals, Ryan said she likes to create a game plan of what class needs her attention.
“I use the calendar on my phone and set reminders,” Ryan said.
Pearce said she utilizes an online site, Quizlet, to prepare for many of her final exams.
“I can make my own flashcards,” she said. “It’s harder to have group study sessions since I’m online. The night before an exam, I reread all my notes out loud to myself to mimic studying in a group, even though I don’t have any peers or classmates with me.”
“The library offers a tutoring center for students,” Ryan said. “Instructors also have office hours, so students can talk to their professors about any questions they have before exams. I ask my professors for a pretest, and this gives me an idea of what to expect on the actual test.”
The two students also shared self-care strategies they engage in during the stressful period of the semester.
“I set ‘me’ time from 5 to 9 p.m. I calm down from the day by watching TV or having dinner with a friend.” Pearce said.
Ryan said she gives herself breaks between study sessions to reenergize.
“That could mean I go watch an episode of a TV show or cook dinner,” she said. “ I don’t recommend spending long periods of time studying. Instead, I shorten it up to 30 minutes to an hour for each class.”
The Sheridan College and University of Wyoming fall 2022 semesters end Dec. 16. Students and faculty will have a holiday break until the spring semester begins Jan. 17, 2023 at UW, or Jan. 23, 2023 at Sheridan College.