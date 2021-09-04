SHERIDAN — The Absaroka Head Start in Sheridan has finally found a home.
The local Head Start staff moved into its new facility on South Sheridan Avenue in early August, just in time to welcome students back for the start of classes Monday.
“This is ours,” said Monica Granger, center manager. “We’re here to stay.”
The Head Start, which serves youngsters ages 3-5, had been searching for a new, more permanent site after losing its lease at the Sheridan Wesleyan Church. It then set up in the former Highland Park building until the building was condemned, then moving to the Train Depot for about the last four years.
“Up at the church, it worked. We weren’t looking to move, but they needed the space,” Granger said.
While moving to the Train Depot provided a space for Head Start, it didn’t provide enough space. According to Granger, the Head Start went from two classes of up to 18 students at the church to only one class of 14 students at the Train Depot, not to mention just one bathroom and meals had to be catered in because of a lack of proper kitchen facilities.
The space issue was so critical that Head Start officials considered closing. Not anymore, not with a new, larger home funded by a $2-million federal grant.
The new site already has been set up for two classrooms, with another room available if and when more classroom space is needed. Also, Granger said there’s a gym-type area that could be converted into a fourth classroom.
There’s also a complete, professional-style kitchen to provide meals and several additional bathrooms, as well as an outside playground area.
“It’s so wonderful,” Granger said.
“It was nice to be able to design a space with room for future expansion there,” added Amber Clark, Absaroka Head Start director. “It is very helpful for the teachers to have a space and equipment that is age appropriate.”
The new site is already providing dividends. Granger said enrollment for the fall is back up to 32 students “and we still have a waiting list.”
The larger facility has also allowed another change, according to Clark. When space allowed, the Head Start previously offered two half-day programs. Now, she said they are able to host one part-day and one full-day class.
“For working parents, it helps a lot and it better prepares the kids for kindergarten, which is full day,” Clark said.
The additional space might also allow Head Start to seek funding and expand its programming to include infants and toddlers at some point in the future.
“We’re just grateful we can serve the needs of the community,” Granger said.